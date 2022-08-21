Cowboys Top Chargers: Did 'Gritty' QB Will Grier Beat Out Cooper Rush?

The Dallas Cowboys headed West for a Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. ... and relied on special teams to secure a 32-18 preseason win. (See our Cowboys Notebook here.)

KaVontae Turpin has now left no doubt about the security of his roster spot after scoring on a kick return and a punt return.

“I think there’s a great chance that he will be returning kicks against Tampa Bay (in Week 1),” coach Mike McCarthy said with a smile after the game. “He’s such an exciting young player. ... I’m glad he’s with us.”

But what about the offense otherwise? Below is our in-game blog, how it unfolded live. ... but first, a focus on "the 12th starter,'' the battle to back up Dak Prescott ...

Cooper Rush, who started the game, probably didn't do anything "wrong enough'' to lose the No. 2 job. He led Dallas to a 12-play, 6-minute touchdown drive midway through the second quarter, and would've had a TD pass, too, had rookie Jalen Tolbert kept his feet in-bounds.

Rush finished 3-of-6 for 32 yards.

Will Grier made his preseason debut after dealing with a groin problem. ... and maybe it is that groin problem that will actually decide the winner here.

“It was a gritty performance,” McCarthy said, noting that Grier may have aggravated the injury. “It was good to see him in command and run this offense. I thought he did a really nice job.”

Grier, who was 6-of-10 passing for 98 yards and ran once for nine yards, was asked about his groin.

“No, just some fatigue,'' he said. "I’m good to go.”

Maybe. Unless McCarthy's supervision of the 53-man roster decisions say otherwise.

There will be one more game opportunity for Rush vs. Grier in Dallas’ final preseason game next Friday night against Seattle at AT&T Stadium. But we wonder if McCarthy is hinting that Grier's injury is going to be the deciding factor.

Now onto the game ...

Last week, the 17-7 loss to the Broncos in Denver was littered with mistakes, including a whopping 17 penalties. That's not a good look, considering Dallas led the league in penalties last season with 127.

Expect a heavy dose of second- and third-team players, as quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are not expected to play at the Chargers. The third and final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium could serve as the first-teamers' dress rehearsal.

Limiting penalties in Game 2 is obviously crucial for the Cowboys while continuing to evaluate rookies and position battles.

In addition to more disciplined play, what are some other things to watch for on Saturday?

Against Denver, quarterback Cooper Rush added doubt to the backup quarterback situation, rookie left guard Tyler Smith was flagged twice after having his biggest draft day concern be penalties (Smith led all FBS players in penalties last season) and the Cowboys didn't score until late in the fourth quarter.

Receiver Simi Fehoko's touchdown was the major highlight. Will Grier (groin) should play, as he's in competition with Rush for the backup job behind Prescott.

FIRST QUARTER: Cowboys 7, Chargers 3

The Chargers started the game with the ball after the Brett Maher kickoff resulted in a touchback. LA got the gall at the 25.

INTERCEPTION COWBOYS: After a couple of runs up the middle by J. Kelley, on a 2nd and 9 at the LA 36, Easton Stick threw deep to the left side and it was intercepted by Israel Mukuamu at the Dal 37. The Chargers' drive went 11 yards in four plays in 1:56.

Cooper Rush got first crack at quarterback as Dallas took over at its own 37 and managed 15 yards in five plays with a mixture of Rico Dowdle runs and Rush passes but the drive stalled at the LA 48 as Dallas was forced to punt. The drive lasted 2:26.

LA began its next drive from its own 20 after a 48-yard Anger punt.

The Chargers drove the ball 76 yards in eight plays down to the Dallas four yard line but Stick threw incomplete to Roundtree to force a field goal attempt.

FIELD GOAL CHARGERS: D. Hopkins' 22-yard field goal was good to give the Chargers a 3-0 lead with 6:17 left in the first quarter. The LA scoring drive went nine plays, 76 yards, and took 4:21 off the clock.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Hopkins kicks off 63 yards to the Dallas two yard line, and KaVantae Turpin returned the kick 98 yards for the touchdown. The Anger extra point is good to give Dallas the 7-0 lead with 6:05 left in the first quarter.

The Chargers took over from their own 18 after the kick.

LA converted a 3rd and 4 from the 24 to extend the drive with a pass from Stick to Guyton to the right side for 16 yards.

Dallas gifted the Chargers a first down at the LA 45 on a defensive hands to the face penalty on rookie Sam Williams.

LA extended the drive to the Dallas 43 when time expired in the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER: Cowboys 29, Chargers 10

TOUCHDOWN CHARGERS: On the third play after the quarter break, Stick found Palmer on the left side for 18 yards to the end zone. Official replay ruled the runner broke the play. McCourt's extra point is good for a 10-7 LA lead with 14:14 left in the first half. The Chargers scoring drive went 82 yards in 12 plays and took 6:51 off the clock.

Dallas had the ball at their own 32 to begin their next drive, and a couple of Dowdle runs for 11 yards got the Cowboys offense to the 35. Then Rush found Tolbert for 19 yards fo the LA 39.

On a 2nd and 3, Dowdle found a hole on the right side for 15 yards to the LA 13, then running back Malik Davis went nine yards to the LA 4.

Rush found Tolbert again in the back of the end zone but Tolbert couldn't keep both feet in bringing up a 3rd and 1. On the next play, Dowdle was stood up for no gain by the Chargers defense.

Dallas went for it on 4th and 1 and Dowdle redeemed himself for three yards to the LA 1 and a Cowboys first down.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Rico Dowdle runs up the middle for one yard into the end zone. Dallas went for two and completed to Jake Ferguson for a 15-10 Cowboys lead. The scoring drive went 69 yards in 12 plays and took 5:56 off the clock.

Maher kicks for a touchback and the Chargers take the ball from their own 25.

On a 3rd and 10 from the LA 44, Stick finds Moore on the right sideline but Mukuamu knocks the ball out halting the drive.

Will Greer enters the game at quarterback for the Cowboys from their own eight yard line, and immediately finds rookie tight end Ferguson for 24 yards to the Dallas 32.

On 3rd and 5, Grier found Fehoko for 11 yards across the middle for a first down at the Dallas 48. But the drive stalled on an incomplete pass deep on 3rd and 12 from the 46.

Anger punted to the LA 19 where it was fair caught by Bandy with 2:30 left in the half.

After an offensive penalty moved the ball back to the 12, the Cowboys defense had LA in a 3rd and 17 situation. But a pass interference call on Nahshon Wright gave the Chargers a first down at the LA 26. LA could do nothing after that and were forced to punt.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Scott punted 54 yards to the Dallas 14 and Turpin ran the kick back 84 yards for a touchdown, his second of the game.

The Hajrullahu extra point is good for a 22-10 Cowboys lead with :52 remaining in the half.

FUMBLE RECOVERY COWBOYS: After the Hajrullahu kick into the end zone, LA takes the ball from its own 25. On the first play of the drive, Stick is sacked and fumbled the ball, recovered by Trysten Hill at the LA 15.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Malik Davis ran off left guard for one yard into the end zone for the touchdown. Hajrullahu's kick was good for a 29-10 Cowboys lead with :23 left in the half. The scoring drive went 15 yards in four plays and took :23 off the clock.

The Chargers got the ball back at their own 25 and kneeled to end the half.

THIRD QUARTER: Cowboys 29, Chargers 10

Dallas begins the second half with the ball at its own 25 after the touchback. Grier remains at quarterback for the Cowboys but the drive stalls at the 24. Anger punts 60 yards to the LA 16, returned by Bradford for eight yards to the LA 24.

After a three-and-out by LA the Dallas offense had a four-and-out and punted back to the Chargers with 9:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Chase Daniel entered the game at quarterback for the Chargers, with the ball on. the LA 20. On a 3rd and 1, Brown ran around the left end but was stopped by Taylor-Stuart and Mukuamu for a fourth down. But the Chargers go for it and convert on a pass from Daniel to Bandy for six yards and a first down with 4:39 remaining in the third quarter.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS COWBOYS DEFENSE: Four plays later the Dallas defense held on 4th and 3 when Mosley batted a ball away from Reed for a turnover on downs.

Dallas nets nine yards in three plays to their own 35, and Grier scrambles right on 4th and 1 for a first down. That ends the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER: Cowboys 32, Chargers 18

On the first play of the quarter, Grier finds Smith for 32 yards to the LA 24.

The Dallas drive stalls at the LA 17 on a stop for a loss for Shampklin.

FIELD GOAL COWBOYS: Hajrullahu is good from 35 yards giving Dallas a 32-10 lead with 12:14 left in the game. The scoring drive went 57 yards in nine plays and took 4:22 off the clock.

The Hajrullahu kick pinned the Chargers back inside their own 10 yard line.

The Dallas defense held and forced a punt on 4th and 5 from the LA 12.

After the punt, Dallas took over at its own 44, and Ben DiNucci appeared at quarterback for the Cowboys.

The drive stalls and the Cowboys try a 61-yard field goal for Maher but it's no good. The Chargers take over at their own 43.

The Chargers go three-and-out and are forced to punt back to Dallas. Scott's punt goes 48 yards to the Dallas 12 with 7:11 left in the game.

DiNucci and the Cowboys offense sputter for a three-and-out of their own and Anger's punt goes 41 yards to the LA 42.

On 3rd and 7, Daniel connects with Bandy for 10 yards to the Dallas 45 for a first down. On 2nd and 10 Tafua gets Dallas' second sack of the game for six yards.

The Chargers extend the drive on 3rd and 18 with a Daniels pass to Moore for 19 yards to the Dallas 34 with 2:59 left in the game. Brown runs left end for six yards to the Dallas 11 and that brings the two-minute warning.

Dallas has not won a preseason road game since 2012. That's 16-straight preseason road losses.

TOUCHDOWN CHARGERS: Daniel passed to Bandy in the end zone for one yard for the touchdown. LA goes for two and converts, Daniels to Nabers for a score of 32-18 Dallas.

McCourt's kick goes 65 yards for a touchback, and the Cowboys take over from their own 25 with 1:27 left. DiNucci takes a couple of knees to end the game.

FINAL: Cowboys 32, Chargers 18

The Cowboys have their return man.

“I’m an exciting player,” Turpin said, “and every time I get the ball, there’s a big play waiting to happen. I’m happy to be here and take advantage of this opportunity.”

But do they have their backup QB?

