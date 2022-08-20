FRISCO - We do not pretend to know all the ins and outs of the Dallas Cowboys' personnel-related decision-making. We may agree with the powers that be on a potential hole in the roster ... but we may not share the intricacies in why we might see the answer differently than personnel boss Will McClay and the Cowboys see it.

Money? Injuries? Personal issues? An NFL team is obviously more privy to those details than most of us are.

Which brings us to the Cowboys' offensive line issues - and the view that Dallas is "hangin' out,'' as Jimmy Johnson used to say, at the tackle position.

Left tackle Tyron Smith dinged an ankle; he's going to be fine, but as he hasn't played a full season since 2015, there is a concern there. The Cowboys wanted to hand the job being him (and behind right tackle Terence Steele) to late-round rookie Matt Waletzko, but he's got a shoulder injury that might cost him the season.

Next man up is second-year guy Josh Ball, who has not impressed, with another shot at it in Saturday's preseason game at the Chargers.

Isn't it obvious that Eric Fisher - once the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, who played eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and was in the Pro Bowl as recently as 2020 - is an upgrade over Ball? And over Waletzko? And maybe even still talented enough to in theory even push Steele?

Fisher moved to the Indianapolis Colts for the 2021 season and was a full-time starter, good enough for the Colts to try to bring back before the two sides couldn't agree on contract terms.

Entering last season, he was coming off a torn Achilles; notably, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently boasted about Dallas' success with players in that circumstance.

Is he too old? Fisher is 31, same age as Tyron and fellow future Hall of Fame right guard Zack Martin.

Is he injured? Again, even after the Achilles, he started in 15 games for the Colts.

Is he expensive? Ah, there is the rub, though it might be premature to "blame'' the Cowboys here.

Fisher was a $12 million APY guy in his final years with the Chiefs. Last season he took a reduction with a one-year, $8.4 million deal with the Colts. Presently, Pro Football Focus’ projection has him being worthy of a three-year, $16 million contract.

Are the Cowboys handing out three-year contracts to backups in their 30's? No. Are there other guys who should be in this conversation, like Bills ex Daryl Williams and others? Sure. But you pick a name and make sure he's superior to Ball or Waletzko, and think about this: If Tyron - the protector of Dak Prescott's blind side - goes down, are they going to wish they had an affordable version of an Eric Fisher-level player to plug in at left tackle?

Based on what we know, that answer is an obvious "yes.''

