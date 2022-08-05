Cowboys Camp: Odds of Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Dallas?

The Dallas Cowboys pass-catching corps received a blow when James Washington went down with a Jones fracture of the right foot on the first day of practice with pads.

Dallas is already a man down with Michael Gallup's return from last season's Week 17 ACL injury having him on the PUP list. If Gallup remains on the PUP list at the start of the season, he'll be required to miss at least the first four games of the season.

Whether the Cowboys are even looking to make an addition at wide receiver depends on who you talk to.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones indicated the team had “no urgency” to make a receiver signing, while executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted the team was “looking to upgrade” at the position even before the Washington injury.

The Cowboys need someone who can contribute immediately - assuming they need someone at all - and Beckham Jr. won't be available until at least November as he rehabilitates his own ACL injury suffered in the Super Bowl in February.

There are other options for the Cowboys, namely veteran wideouts TY Hilton, Emmanuel Sanders and Will Fuller among others. But Dallas has done very little to indicate they're interested in anyone specifically. ... while OBJ himself is advocating a Dallas return of Dez Bryant.

Instead, the Cowboys may begin the season with who they already have on the roster, and that's a lot of youth. CeeDee Lamb, who projects as the No. 1 option for quarterback Dak Prescott after the departure of Amari Cooper via trade, enters just his third season as a pro.

Washington was considered the temporary No. 2 until Gallup returns but with his injury, fifth-year wideout Noah Brown should fill that role unless rookie Jalen Tolbert does enough in camp and the preseason to take that spot, moving Brown, with zero career touchdown passes, to No. 3 on the depth chart.

Dallas also has more youth on the current roster, with Simi Fehoko, T.J. Vasher, KaVontae Turpin, and Dennis Houston all battling for reps in camp. ... and all have had their moments, with observers raving about Brown and teammates impressed by Houston.

Depending on who you ask, the Cowboys either are or aren't going to sign another wide receiver. We'll know for sure on Sept. 11, when Dallas hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football. ... but there are no indications that the one they'll sign is the one who won't be ready to play until well after that night.

