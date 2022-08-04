Some people think the solution to the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver void is Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have other ideas.

“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king!'' writes OBJ on social media, touting the idea of a Cowboys reunion with Dez Bryant.

Bryant, a standout for the Cowboys from 2010–17, continues to work out as if he might make an NFL comeback ... though our impression is that he has turned his attention to business interests and family time.

The Pro Bowler Bryant, now 33, who holds many of Dallas' pass-catching records, was released following his final year with the Cowboys, in which he caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. In November of 2018, he signed with the Saints, but tore his Achilles tendon just days after joining the club. He then spent some time with the Baltimore Ravens before moving away from playing in the NFL.

The Cowboys lost wide receiver James Washington to a broken foot on Monday, and he will likely miss two months as he recovers. Team owner Jerry Jones then stated there is "no urgency'' to find another receiver, but COO Stephen Jones admits the club has been "looking.''

Some people think Dallas should be looking at OBJ, with family and friends having a regional tie with the Cowboys. But Beckham, like Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, isn't available to play yet. Gallup is rehabbing from a knee surgery and might be available by October. Beckham, who doesn’t have a job secured for the 2022 season just yet as he too recovers from a torn ACL - sustained in the Super Bowl win by his Los Angeles Rams - might not be available until later in the year.

Bryant this week posted a video from the weight room, prompting Beckham to raise the idea of a Cowboys reunion with Bryant.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!