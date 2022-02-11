Comedy Competition: What's Deion's Next Prime-Time Venture?

DALLAS - NFL legend Deion Sanders' list of accomplishments is tremendous, much like his million-watt smile as he divulges what is left on his bucket list.

The perennial Pro Bowl player is widely regarded as the greatest cover cornerback of all time. "Prime Time" is the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series, the only athlete hit an MLB home run and score an NFL touchdown in the same week and to have both a reception and an interception in the Super Bowl.

"Neon Deion" scored an NFL touchdown six different ways (interception return, punt return, kickoff return, receiving, rushing, and fumble recovery).

Now the head coach at Jackson State University, "Coach Prime" turned the program around in just a year and is dominating the recruiting trail with unprecedented success at the FCS level. In 2021, Sanders put together the first 11-win season in JSU history on the way to the SWAC championship, earning the FCS Coach of the Year Award.

All of this to say, the 54-year-old Sanders prides himself on living life to the fullest and he doesn't plan on slowing down. So ... what is next?

"I want to do a five-minute (comedy) stand-up routine and I want to really kill it," Sanders told Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive visit with CowboysSI.com. "I love to have fun. I enjoy life immensely. I want to be taught by some of the best, comprise a five-minute routine and then go on stage and deliver it."

Sanders continued to explain his vision: His comedy bit would be judged against routines of his fellow celebrity and athlete friends. A comedy competition between superstars? Sounds like a must-watch show.

Sanders is no stranger to pop culture and his resume doesn't stop in on the football and baseball fields. He's hosted Saturday Night Live. He appeared in Hammer's "Too Legit to Quit" music video. He excelled as a TV analyst before plunging into the college football world.

He (and his sense of humor) are made for prime time.

Watch the full exclusive interview with Deion below in which he also shares his best Jerry Jones story, why he has no desire to coach for the Dallas Cowboys and how the Cowboys "choked" this season.