Cowboys Super Bowl XXX Throwback: Deion in Need; Jerry in ... Shorts?

Prime Time tells the story of an impactful moment before Super Bowl XXX with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

DALLAS - On Jan. 28, 1996, confetti fell as quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, receiver Michael Irvin and the Dallas Cowboys hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.

Cornerback Deion Sanders, Dallas' major acquisition that season, joined the celebration as the NBC television broadcast set the record for the most-watched sporting event on American television.

Talk about Sanders living up to his "Prime Time" nickname.

He is the only athlete to have both a reception and an interception in the Super Bowl. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Sanders was a big part of the Cowboys title. He returned a punt for 11 yards and caught a 47-yard reception to set up Dallas' first touchdown in the 27–17 victory.

What does Sanders remember most of his Super Bowl title with the Cowboys? An impactful moment before taking the field with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"Jerry Jones," Sanders told Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive visit with CowboysSI.com. "I went to his suite to ask for more tickets. Jerry always comes through, you gotta understand. But when he opened the door, he had on shorts. He was not 'Mr. Jones'. He was not the owner. He was Jerry Jones: the grandfather, the father, the husband. The kids were running around the room.

"I loved it, seeing him a whole different light."

Yes, Jones came through with extra tickets for Sanders' family. Following the Super Bowl XXX victory, Sanders played four more Pro Bowl seasons with Dallas.

"That is what I remember most. I knew, I could go to him and he would be there for me."

The perennial Pro-Bowl star is widely regarded as the greatest cover cornerback of all time. During his 14 NFL seasons, "Neon Deion" scored an NFL touchdown six different ways (interception return, punt return, kickoff return, receiving, rushing, and fumble recovery).

Sanders, who still has a home in DFW, is an icon in Dallas and beyond. Jones and Aikman endorsed his coaching ability when he took over at Jackson State. As Sanders begins climbing the ladder of his third football career - he was successful on the field and as a TV analyst on NFL Network - a natural, eventual progression might take him back to Jones and the Cowboys.

A reunion for the ages, "Coach Prime" in Cowboys blue?

"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Sanders told Amaranthus. "I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes."

Coach Prime will be "a fan for the day" on Super Bowl Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals try to upset the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Sanders is picking the Rams to win, but will be watching for a specific matchup: Bengals dynamic receiver Jamaar Chase vs. Rams shut-down cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Coach Prime gives Ramsey the edge because of his experience, the Rams pass rush, football IQ and physicality.

"He studies his butt off," Sanders said. "You know I gotta go with a defensive back. I'm not picking a receiver."

Always sticking to his roots, Sanders is also promoting his newest venture over the weekend that aligns with his "look good, feel good" mentality. Sanders is partnering with Gillette Razors and its launch of the new GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar.

Super Bowl LVI seems to have it all: star power, underdogs, explosive offense, dominant defense. It could again shatter TV ratings and catapult careers. However, it could be the human side of the superstars and the kindness they model - such as Jones in his shorts and Deion coaching young players - that will be remembered for years to come.

Watch the full exclusive interview with Deion below in which he also shares what is left on his bucket list, why he has no desire to coach for the Dallas Cowboys and how the Cowboys "choked" this season.