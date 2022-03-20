Deshaun Watson Trade Matters to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons; Here's Why

Why does any of this matter to Micah Parsons? Why is he offering his congratulations to both Watson and Mulugheta?

FRISCO - Deshaun Watson has become a member of the Cleveland Browns via in a blockbuster trade, and while the NFL and the entire sports world has taken notice - even LeBron James wants in on this - and Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has dual reasons for being interested.

Watson is leaving the Houston Texans after a lengthy trade saga that included not only a year-long breakup between the team and player, but also the complication of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

As part of the trade, Watson gets a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract - a record. He wasn't even due for a new deal, and yet get $80 million more than the previous high mark for NFL guarantees.

The deal was negotiated by agent David Mulugheta of Athletes First ... and that's where Micah comes in.

“David (is) really the mf goat when it come to contracts !!! Congrats D Watson and @DavidMulugheta,” Parsons tweeted after the deal was done.

Why does any of this matter to Micah Parsons? Why is he offering his congratulations to both Watson and Mulugheta?

First, of course, high tide raises all ships. The more $40 million APY quarterbacks on the scene means stars at other positions - including Parsons' - eventually raising their APY's as well.

Parsons has only played one NFL season, so his second NFL contract is way down the road. But after an All-Pro rookie season featuring 13 sacks? A big payday is already looming for the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as he takes over the leadership of the "America's Team'' defense.

So there's that.

And there is something else. The Texas-based agent David Mulugheta - "the goat of contract negotiations,'' in Parsons' view, also happens to represent a prominent member of the Cowboys.

Yes, David Mulugheta is also Micah Parsons' agent.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!