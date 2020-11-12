SI.com
Did Eagles Reveal ‘Rap Sheet’ on Cowboys Star?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The problem with the Philadelphia Eagles harsh “rap-sheet” assessment of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is ... there is truth in it.

“I knew the rap sheet on him,” said Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, reflecting on Philly’s recent 23-9 win over Dallas. “His body language is bad, so when you see his body language (get worse), I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m about to get him.’ So I started talking to him,” Graham told ESPN. “He was (mentally) gone.”

Cooper did experience his poorest game of the season in that Week 8 outing against the Eagles, catching just one pass for five yards. Obviously, Graham can’t take all of the credit for that; Dallas’ overall performance, including the work of rookie QB Ben DiNucci, was also to blame.

But Graham has a point about Cooper’s reputation as a Pro Bowler who sometimes - especially on the road, in the cold and against star cornerbacks - is reduced to a non-factor.

How does Graham claim he was able to crawl under Cooper’s skin?

Graham said that when the two players’ paths crossed that night, he issues comments to Amari like, ‘You might as well hang up the cleats” and

“Get ready for next week.”

And what was the ultimate impact on Cooper’s mood, in Graham’s opinion?

“He’s like, ‘Man, I can’t wait until Dak Prescott gets back,” Graham said. “That’s the type of face he had.”

Prescott, of course, isn’t coming back until 2021. Amari, meanwhile. Is not the sort of forceful personality who “demands the ball” - his lack of assertiveness also part of that “rap sheet.” 

But in fairness: Entering this season, Cooper had opposed Philly in five games. And his numbers: 28 catches for 488 yards (17.4 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. So sometimes, Cooper gets under the Eagles' skin, too.

For now, Dallas is struggling at 2-7 and NFC East rival Philly is, well, struggling a bit less with a 3-4-1 record that allows it to lead the division - and allows it some bragging rights of a sort.

