Did NFL Free Agency Leave Cowboys With D-Line Draft Needs?

Matthew Postins

When it comes to the D-line, how did the Dallas Cowboys do in free agency? And how does that impact their NFL Draft targets? 

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY: Defensive ends: Demarcus Lawrence (starter), Robert Quinn (starter), Dorance Armstrong, Michael Bennett, Christian Covington, Kerry Hyder, Joe Jackson, Jalen Jelks (IR), Randy Gregory (suspended), Daniel Wise; Defensive tackles: Maliek Collins (starter), Antwaun Woods (starter), Trysten Hill, Justin Hamilton (reserve/future), Tyrone Crawford (IR), Daniel Ross (IR).

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Bennett, Quinn, Covington, Hyder, Collins, Ross (restricted), Woods (ERFA).

COWBOYS LOST: Quinn (signed with Chicago), Collins (signed with Las Vegas), Ross (signed with Las Vegas), Hyder (signed with San Francisco)

COWBOYS RETAINED: None.

COWBOYS GAINED: DL Gerald McCoy (signed three-year contract), DL Dontari Poe (signed one-year contract), DE Aldon Smith (signed one-year contract).

COWBOYS UNSIGNED: Bennett, Covington, Woods.

THE BREAKDOWN: The loss of Quinn is glaring, considering he was the team’s leader in sacks in 2020. Theoretically, Lawrence should re-assume that mantle in 2020, but Quinn’s talent certainly took up the attention from offensive lines. Without Quinn, defenses can work harder to stifle Lawrence. 

Right now, at end, the Cowboys have Armstrong, Jackson, Jelks (coming off injured reserve), Gregory (who is still suspended) and Wise. That’s why the flier on Smith is high risk/high reward in the great Jerry Jones tradition. If Smith is the player he was in San Francisco before his troubles began, then the Cowboys have a gem. If he’s not, then it could be a gaping hole. 

Tackle is more fortified, as the Cowboys swapped the losses of Collins and Ross for the veterans McCoy and Poe. They should fortify the run defense and McCoy still has enough gas to get to the quarterback. That means Hill, Hamilton and Crawford can remain good depth while the Cowboys decide whether to tender Woods.

DRAFT NEED: Medium to high. If you’re the Cowboys, you feel comfortable with what you have inside. But it’s the edge where one has to worry. Smith is boom or bust. Lawrence is coming off a less-than-desirable season. The rest of the ends are unproven. 

If the Cowboys look for a pick on draft weekend, specifically in the first three rounds, it will likely be to address the edge. Think LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson in the first round or prospects like Jabari Zuniga (Florida), Marlon Davidson (Auburn) and Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State) a bit later.

