'Dine & Dash': Ezekiel Elliott & Tony Pollard Egos Key Cowboys Team-First Attitude

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has given an insight into the ego check Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have made for the good of the team.

The Dallas Cowboys have a superb one-two punch out of the backfield in the established Ezekiel Elliott and the emerging Tony Pollard. Named "Dine & Dash" by CowboysSI.com, Elliott is the bruiser, while Pollard is the blazer.

With Elliott being "the guy" for Dallas for so long, sharing carries with an up-and-comer in Pollard, who is having a career year, could've been a problem.

But head coach Mike McCarthy credits both players for leaving their egos at the front door.

"When you got two guys that have their ego in check and do what's best for the football team, they're two of our best players on offense," McCarthy said.

Since entering the league in 2016 as the fourth-overall pick, Elliott has been the one Dallas' offense leans on in the run game. He's still a grinder. But when explosiveness is needed? That's where Pollard comes in.

McCarthy has credited coordinator Kellen Moore with getting both running backs involved in the game, and the results have been noticeable.

"I think we have done a much better job of that this year," McCarthy said. "I think just the clarify of what Kellen's done, too. ... making sure these guys touch the football."

Elliott through 11 games has 172 rushing attempts for 716 yards and nine touchdowns, along with 14 receptions for 72 yards. Pollard in 13 games has 158 rushing attempts for 894 yards, nine touchdowns, and 29 receptions for 279 yards and three touchdowns. That is quite a combination.

As McCarthy said, egos have been parked. Zeke, who admits that at first the "sharing'' concept was challenging for him, has stated that winning football games is all that matters.

Despite owner Jerry Jones stating, "We go as Zeke goes," it is becoming apparent that this version of the Dallas Cowboys, in terms of backfield production, goes as "Dine & Dash'' goes. And where do they go next? Dallas (10-3) faces Jacksonville (4-8) on Sunday with a chance at securing a playoff spot.

