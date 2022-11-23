Ezekiel Elliott New Role? Cowboys Praise 'Great Teammate' as Tony Pollard Rises

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is no longer the bell cow he once was, mostly because the emergence of Tony Pollard as the Cowboys' potential top back has seen Elliott's role in the offense change.

But Zeke is fine with that.

And the Cowboys are more than fine with Zeke's response.

The duo of Pollard and Elliott has proved difficult to stop. But "togetherness'' can be a delicate issue ... with each theoretically seeing himself as Dallas' No. 1 back.

That hasn't happened.

"I've been impressed with Zeke since the first day that I arrived here," coach Mike McCarthy said in praising Elliott's team-first attitude. "He sits in the front row, he's a great teammate. He's always there, he's great with the young guys."

Over the last month, Pollard has rushed for 409 yards on 63 carries as the new focal point of the offense, while Elliott has taken a back seat of sorts.

Is that a problem?

"Not at all," said Elliott, who counts Pollard as a close friend. "I think we all have the same goal - go out there and win football games. However we have to do that, that's what matters."

Winning is all that matters, and McCarthy knows the advantage of having both Pollard and Elliott (dealing with a knee issue as the Cowboys prep to play host to the 7-3 Giants on Thanksgiving) available. And Elliott is having fun with his half of the "Dine & Dash'' concept.

"It's tough on defenses to defend the two different styles," said Elliott, with a hat-tip to the combination of bruising physicality and lightning quickness. "You get used to one style and the next thing you know, another fresh running back is coming in."

It is working for the Cowboys, who are now 7-3 and have another playoff berth in their sights, because of the "style.'' But it's also working because of the attitude of Ezekiel Elliott.

