'Dominant' Micah Parsons At Rookie Camp: A 'Rambo' - And A Dallas Cowboys 'DPR'

FRISCO - On Friday, Micah Parsons' first on-field day with the Dallas Cowboys, he was a "Rambo.''

On Saturday, Day 2 of this rookie minicamp here inside The Star, he was a "DPR.''

“When you watch him play he is a multi-positional player,” coach McCarthy said of Dallas' top pick in the recent NFL Draft. “He obviously can play on the ball as a linebacker. He has natural pass-rush skills ... Playing off the ball, he is an impact rusher, inside and outside. He can play in the bubble, play behind the 3-technique. He is a dynamic, pressure player, and he is definitely going to make an impact for us on defense.”

That impact is under way. Parsons is playing middle linebacker right now, with a source telling CowboysSI.com just before the start of this camp that the team is hoping he wins the job and stays there.

“I'm just coordinating and being a dominant force,” Parsons said of playing MIKE. “They wouldn't put me there if they didn't have a need at MIKE. Mike linebacker, you get the chance to be a force. You get to be a Rambo player. You get to match up on running backs.

“Great chance to play in the box, and I think that is what I do best.”

Parsons means no disrespect to incumbents Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, adding, “It’s all love and it’s all business. I’m not trying to come in here and tell these guys what to do. I’m just trying to earn my place. I’m just blessed to be able to learn after them and hopefully make my way to become a type of player like them or better.”

Both vets have already reached out to Parsons to welcome him to Dallas, and both still figure in the Cowboys' plans. A source tells us Vander Esch could end up at weak-side with Smith as the strong-side linebacker.

But Parsons' versatility leaves room for positive movement. On Saturday, the rookie shifted up to the D-line, playing the "designed pass-rusher'' role, new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn trying to play to the 6-3, 245-pounder skills.

“It’s gonna be a very compatible thing,” team owner Jerry Jones said, marveling at Parsons' ability to rush the passer and mesh with Smith and Vander Esch. “The thing that I see that makes it unique is pressure. Pressure. I could see that really group being a big part of a plan for pressure.”

Pressure from the end. Pressure from the middle. Pressure on the vets who are about to be pushed by Micah Parsons, who is already making a Cowboys impact.

