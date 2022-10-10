NFC Beast: Dallas Cowboys Playoff Path Could Still Be Bumpy Road

The Dallas Cowboys are riding a four-game winning streak and coming off a defining victory at the defending Super Bowl champions.

Only one team in the entire NFC – the Philadelphia Eagles – has a better record than the Cowboys five games into the season. Throw in perhaps the best defense in the league led by Micah Parsons, the inevitable return of Dak Prescott and it appears this season is setting up for something special.

The Cowboys certainly appear to be better than last year’s version that won the NFC East and lost in the Wild Card round.

But could these Cowboys be better and miss the playoffs?

Unlikely, but possible, considering what the success of last season means and the schedule ahead.

“We got a lot of football left to play,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “We’re 4-1, we’ve got 12 regular-season games, but this group has come together quickly and they’re accountable, they keep things in perspective.

“We know that we haven’t played our best game yet this year. But it’s exciting to be at 4-1 in that position.”

Despite the record, the Cowboys are looking up the undefeated Eagles (5-0) in the NFC East going into Sunday night’s showdown at Philadelphia. Dallas has a better record than only one team in the division – the Washington Commanders (1-4). The surprising New York Giants, which rallied Sunday in London to beat the Green Bay Packers, are also 4-1. (Dallas won at New York in Week 3.)

The playoffs in each conference are made up of three division winners and three Wild Card teams. While the Cowboys are sitting pretty, they also have the toughest remaining schedule of any of the NFC postseason contenders.

Dallas’ 12 remaining opponents own a .567 winning percentage, which is the fourth-toughest schedule, according to the website Tankathon. Only the Commanders, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans face stiffer competition.

As a division winner last year, the Cowboys are playing a first-place schedule. Still on the docket are games against the Packers (3-2), NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (4-1) and AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2). There are also two games with Philadelphia and another against the Giants.

Of the teams that figure to be in the NFC playoff chase, their road appears to be easier than Dallas. A sampling of those squads shows Philadelphia with the 12th-toughest schedule, Giants (11th), Green Bay (7th), Minnesota (13th), Arizona (18th), Rams (23rd), New Orleans (26th), San Francisco (28th) and Tampa Bay (32nd).

The Cowboys, as McCarthy said, are in good position. But the next three road games could be a defining stretch in the playoff run. After leaving Philly, the Cowboys will be at Green Bay and Minnesota in consecutive games following their Week 9 bye.

The Eagles are up next, and the importance isn’t lost on McCarthy.

“They're off to a great start,” he said. “They’re 5-0, the Giants won [Sunday]. You look at our division, this is a tough division.”

Not long ago, the NFC East was a laughingstock of mediocrity. Now, it’s a grind the Cowboys must navigate to get back to the postseason.