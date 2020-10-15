Fantasy Football: Don't Dump Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO - Sympathy continues for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a compound ankle fracture in Sunday's game and underwent season-ending ankle surgery. The NFL world (including myself) wish Prescott a speedy and full recovery.

In steps long-time Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton as replacement. While it may seem counterintuitive without Prescott, who led the league in passing yards, attempts and completions ... I'd strongly advise restraining yourself from benching or trading away the Cowboys stars who have gifted Fantasy Football team owners a gluttony of points this season.

In other words, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb are still top fantasy players worthy of starting.

Why? Three key reasons ...

1) Dalton has a decade-long resume as an NFL starting quarterback, the TCU product having helped the Bengals to a trio of playoff appearances. Dalton's talent is up to par and so is his leadership, saying in the Cowboys huddle shortly after Prescott was carted off the field: 'I came here to win'. Dalton and his passing attack have the chance to shine with the finest offensive weapons of his career surrounding him.

“Andy, he’s a vet," Elliott said. "When he gets in the huddle, he’s very vocal. He’s ready and it is really assuring that he gets up there with a lot of confidence, and that makes it a lot easier for the rest of this team. But he’s a guy that played a lot of ball. He’s a pro. He does things the right way.

2) Injuries to the offensive line is a concern for the Cowboys rushing game. Dallas probably won't utilize many quarterback run plays with Dalton like they did with Prescott. However, Elliott continues to find a way as one of the most dependable fantasy running backs in the NFL. ... So, run it or catch it, Zeke's still elite.

3) Defensive woes are often putting the Cowboys in catch-up situations. The opportunity for volume will still be ever-present, which leads to big fantasy numbers.

It'll be all eyes on the Cowboys on Monday Night Football ... and of course CowboysSI.com will as always be in the building with a front-row (of the press box) seat. The Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT.

P.S. All of this applies to a Dallas club playing a Cardinals team that, sacks aside, also struggles on defense. And it applies beyond Week 6. So ... If Prescott was your fantasy quarterback, you oughta consider picking up Andy Dalton as his replacement.