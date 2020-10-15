SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Fantasy Football: Don't Dump Dallas Cowboys

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - Sympathy continues for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a compound ankle fracture in Sunday's game and underwent season-ending ankle surgery. The NFL world (including myself) wish Prescott a speedy and full recovery.

[READ: Cowboys Contracts: What's Changed By Dak Injury? 'Nothing']

In steps long-time Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton as replacement. While it may seem counterintuitive without Prescott, who led the league in passing yards, attempts and completions ... I'd strongly advise restraining yourself from benching or trading away the Cowboys stars who have gifted Fantasy Football team owners a gluttony of points this season. 

In other words, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb are still top fantasy players worthy of starting. 

Why? Three key reasons ...

1) Dalton has a decade-long resume as an NFL starting quarterback, the TCU product having helped the Bengals to a trio of playoff appearances. Dalton's talent is up to par and so is his leadership, saying in the Cowboys huddle shortly after Prescott was carted off the field: 'I came here to win'. Dalton and his passing attack have the chance to shine with the finest offensive weapons of his career surrounding him.

“Andy, he’s a vet," Elliott said. "When he gets in the huddle, he’s very vocal. He’s ready and it is really assuring that he gets up there with a lot of confidence, and that makes it a lot easier for the rest of this team. But he’s a guy that played a lot of ball. He’s a pro. He does things the right way.

2) Injuries to the offensive line is a concern for the Cowboys rushing game. Dallas probably won't utilize many quarterback run plays with Dalton like they did with Prescott. However, Elliott continues to find a way as one of the most dependable fantasy running backs in the NFL. ... So, run it or catch it, Zeke's still elite.

3) Defensive woes are often putting the Cowboys in catch-up situations. The opportunity for volume will still be ever-present, which leads to big fantasy numbers. 

It'll be all eyes on the Cowboys on Monday Night Football ... and of course CowboysSI.com will as always be in the building with a front-row (of the press box) seat. The Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT.

[READ: SI Power Rankings: Eagles 10 Spots Ahead of Cowboys?!]

P.S. All of this applies to a Dallas club playing a Cardinals team that, sacks aside, also struggles on defense. And it applies beyond Week 6. So ... If Prescott was your fantasy quarterback, you oughta consider picking up Andy Dalton as his replacement.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

QB4 To QB4: Dak Gets A Message From Deshaun

Having gone through a season-ending injury himself, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson sends good vibes to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

CodyStoots

No Pro Bowl? 'No Problem,' Says NFL Star

The Dallas Cowboys have already lost a host of Pro Bowl guys ... And now the NFL has lost the Pro Bowl. One star's response? 'No problem'

Mike Fisher

QB Dalton In Cowboys Huddle: 'I Came Here To Win'

QB Andy Dalton Entered The Dallas Cowboys Huddle In Relief Of The Injured Dak Prescott - And Arrived With A Message: 'I Came Here To Win'

Mike Fisher

Cardinals at Cowboys: Key Defender Ruled Out

Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys: Key Defender Ruled Out For Monday Night Matchup

Mike Fisher

SI Power Rankings: Eagles 10 Spots Ahead of Cowboys?!

Hope remains for the Dallas Cowboys to make the NFL playoffs - though that hope isn't exactly reflected in the Week 6 Sports Illustrated Power Rankings

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Contracts: What's Changed By Dak Injury? 'Nothing'

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: What's Changed By Dak Prescott Injury? 'Nothing,' Says Jerry Jones

Mike Fisher

Could COVID Cause Dallas To House NFL Playoffs Bubble?

Could COVID Cause Dallas And DFW - Home Of The Cowboys - To House NFL Playoffs Bubble?

Mike Fisher

Jerry: Dak Injury Doesn’t Change Cowboys' Super Goals

Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott's Devastating Injury Doesn’t Change The Dallas Cowboys' Super Goals

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Lift DiNucci to Backup QB, Will Add Garrett Gilbert

.In the wake of Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, the Dallas Cowboys are adding a third quarterback to the roster to play behind Andy Dalton and rookie Ben DiNucci - and its Texas native Garrett Gilbert

Mike Fisher

Candid Cowboys: Teammates Talk Dak & More

Cowboys players were understandingly distraught and forthcoming about Prescott, his replacement Andy Dalton, defensive improvements and the game-winning field goal.

BriAmaranthus