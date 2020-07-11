FIRST LOOK: CeeDee Lamb, at The Star, Dons Cowboys Uniform

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb has a habit of blowing up social media with his videos. But this time, it’s a simple photo ... that says so much.

The newest member of “The 88 Club”, Lamb’s NFL goal is to “be a Hall of Famer.”

Of course, first he has to get used to being inside The Star ... and to trying on his new uniform. He’s now done both.

"He will be balling,” Cowboys legend Michael Irvin said. “Sooner or later, if CeeDee does what he do. He'll be there, too (in Canton). Drew (Pearson) should be there, too. They did him wrong. And we're working on that. ... That's the calling card when you come into ‘The 88 Club.’ And CeeDee Lamb, step up son, you're in ‘The 88 Club.”Irvin and Lamb (and another 88, Dez Bryant) have set high expectations for the rookie … As has sports media.

Lamb landed at No. 1 on NFL Network's projection of the most productive rookie receivers in 2020. The reasoning?

"Lamb forced the second-most missed tackles on receptions (26, per Pro Football Focus) among FBS receivers and recorded the third-most yards after contact (376, per PFF) last season overall, but we need more context to spin all that forward to see the difference he'll make for the Cowboys.

Looking at his slot production (24.2 yards per reception from the slot, the second-most in FBS, per PFF) and his ability to operate in the middle of the field, and factoring in how defenses facing Dallas will also be forced to account for Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, Lamb has the highest rookie wideout ranking in my model, checking in at No. 38 among all NFL receivers."

Goals and expectations aside, a peek of Lamb wearing the Star and the 88, presumably for the first time, can’t help but go viral. ... just like something as simple as a backyard workout with a helmet on recently did.