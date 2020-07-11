CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

FIRST LOOK: CeeDee Lamb, at The Star, Dons Cowboys Uniform

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb has a habit of blowing up social media with his videos. But this time, it’s a simple photo ... that says so much.

The newest member of “The 88 Club”, Lamb’s NFL goal is to “be a Hall of Famer.”

Of course, first he has to get used to being inside The Star ... and to trying on his new uniform. He’s now done both.

"He will be balling,” Cowboys legend Michael Irvin said. “Sooner or later, if CeeDee does what he do. He'll be there, too (in Canton). Drew (Pearson) should be there, too. They did him wrong. And we're working on that. ... That's the calling card when you come into ‘The 88 Club.’ And CeeDee Lamb, step up son, you're in ‘The 88 Club.”Irvin and Lamb (and another 88, Dez Bryant) have set high expectations for the rookie … As has sports media.

Lamb landed at No. 1 on NFL Network's projection of the most productive rookie receivers in 2020. The reasoning?

"Lamb forced the second-most missed tackles on receptions (26, per Pro Football Focus) among FBS receivers and recorded the third-most yards after contact (376, per PFF) last season overall, but we need more context to spin all that forward to see the difference he'll make for the Cowboys.

Looking at his slot production (24.2 yards per reception from the slot, the second-most in FBS, per PFF) and his ability to operate in the middle of the field, and factoring in how defenses facing Dallas will also be forced to account for Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, Lamb has the highest rookie wideout ranking in my model, checking in at No. 38 among all NFL receivers."

Goals and expectations aside, a peek of Lamb wearing the Star and the 88, presumably for the first time, can’t help but go viral. ... just like something as simple as a backyard workout with a helmet on recently did.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dak Deadline: Cowboys Have 5 Contractual Options

Dak Deadline: The Dallas Cowboys Have 5 Contractual Options With QB Prescott As July 15 Negotiation Clock Ticks

Mike Fisher

by

JayhawkForever

Expertise on New Cowboys Lamb, Gallimore starts with College Football America Yearbook

The College Football America Yearbook helped provide expertise on new Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb and Neville Gallimore after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matthew Postins

Whitt’s End: A Rhyner & Greggo Reunion? And Dallas Cowboys Call-Outs

Whitt’s End: Our Weekly DFW Sports Notebook Features A Rhyner & Greggo Reunion (Maybe) And Some Dallas Cowboys Call-Outs

Richie Whitt

Where NFL 'Experts' Rank Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Among The Running Backs

Where NFL 'Experts' Rank Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Among The Running Backs

Mike Fisher

by

WMX

Agree or Disagree: Dak Prescott Will Lead NFL in Passing Yards

Agree or Disagree: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will Lead NFL in Passing Yards

BriAmaranthus

by

COWBOY PD

Cowboys Ex: 'I Could've Been A Hashtag'

A Former Dallas Cowboys Player Tells A Short, Instructive Story: 'I Could've Been A Hashtag'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Donates To Give Meals To 400,000 Needy Families

Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Creates An Important Way To Look At 'Feed Me' As He Donates To Give Meals To 400,000 Needy North Texas Families

Mike Fisher

Philadelphia Eagles Star DeSean Jackson Is Apologizing For Offensive 'Hitler' Posts And No, We Never Saw This Coming

Philadelphia Eagles Star DeSean Jackson Is Apologizing For Offensive 'Hitler' Posts And No, We Never Saw This Coming

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Aikman To Mahomes To Dak: Will Cowboys 'Add The Zeroes'?

A Deep Dive Into The Contracts Of Troy Aikman, Patrick Mahomes And Dak Prescott, And A Question: Will Jerry Jones and The Dallas Cowboys 'Add The Zeroes'?

Richie Whitt

by

Rocky Roller

The Day Young Cowboys Scrub Tony Romo Beat Jerry and Parcells Out of $2 Million

The Day Young Dallas Cowboys Scrub QB Tony Romo Out-Negotiated Jerry and Parcells To The Tune Of $2 Million

Mike Fisher