CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

CeeDee Lamb Chose 88 With 'No Pressure' From Cowboys Jerry

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The way CeeDee Lamb tells the story, after the Dallas Cowboys made receiver the 17th overall selection in the recent NFL Draft - and after he stated publicly his desire to wear jersey No. 10 - they offered him choices that also included No. 88.

Did owner Jerry Jones - who publicly announced a desire for the Oklahoma rookie to join "The 88 Club'' - apply any pressure to Lamb?

"Nah nah not at all,'' Lamb explained on 105.3 The Fan. "I had the option of 10 or 88 and I picked 10. Then I went more in depth of the situation and the tradition and how much that number means to the organization ....

"And it was kinda like, 'Why not keep that tradition going?''

Why not, indeed. Especially with Dez Bryant (a previous No. 88) and Michael Irvin (a previous No. 88) strongly endorsing his membership?

Lamb may have favored No. 10. But he talked to Irvin - Lamb apparently initiated the call - to learn more about the 88 tradition, which of course started with Drew Pearson. And as CowboysSI.com was first to report, 88 it was.

“We talked about the tradition and the respect I had for him and that number,” Lamb said. “Not about any pressure, but how much of an edge it's giving me by wearing that number. No matter where I look, when I see myself, I’m going to see 88. 

"It’s going to always remind me of who wore it before me.”

Bryant's view on the subject ("Be you and be great'') is here. Irvin's ("He's a ‘true bred'') is here. And Jerry's? That has something to do with another 88 also named "Lamb.'' And that info is here.

"So,'' said CeeDee, who the Cowboys expect to immediately become part of a stellar trio that also features Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, "(I'll) just trying to keep the legacy of 88 going in Dallas.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Contracts: 'Dak Wants $45M For 5th Year' - And What That Means

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Analyst Chris Simms Says 'Dak Prescott Wants $45M For A 5th Year'; Here's What That Means

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Jamal Adams Stalemate Means Jets Trade Talks, Per Report; The Cowboys View

Dallas Cowboys Dream Trade Target Jamal Adams of The New York Jets Has Said, 'I Want To Be In New York!' But Now Comes Report Of A 'Stalemate,' So ...

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Cowboys Get Aldon Smith In; Scoop on Randy Gregory

Aldon Smith is In; Suspended Dallas Cowboys Randy Gregory’’s Reinstatement? Here’s the Scoop

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Dallas Cowboys 2020 TE Update: Life without Witten … again

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at tight end as we enter offseason workouts.

Matthew Postins

by

Footballfan55

Source Re: '$45M' - Dak Hasn't Countered With 5-Year Proposal To Cowboys

Source Re: '$45M' - Dak Prescott Hasn't Countered With Any Sort Of 5-Year Contract Proposal To the Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Cowboys MythBuster: 'Overpay Dak, Team Can't Win'

Dallas Cowboys MythBuster: 'If They Overpay Dak, The Team Can't Win' - Where Is The '13.1-Percent' Proof Of This?

Mike Fisher

by

WMX

He's Hip: Will Cowboys Tyrone Crawford Start Over Aldon Smith?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford is feeling better than expected after rehabbing back from season-ending surgery on both of his hips in October of 2019. He's back ... and so is Aldon Smith

BriAmaranthus

Dallas Cowboys 2020 LB Update: Smith, Vander Esch, Lee keep things steady

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at linebacker as we enter offseason workouts.

Matthew Postins

Game-Changer: NFL Reinstates DE Aldon Smith To Cowboys - Risk/Reward Rewarded

Get Beyond the Hype: As Aldon Smith is Allowed To Return To The NFL via The Commissioner's Reinstatement ... How Many Zeroes Are Cowboys Really Paying Aldon Smith?

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Reinstated Cowboys DE Aldon Smith: A Gym Monster Bonding With Military Vets'

Jay Glazer's Reports On the Development Of Newly Reinstated Dallas Cowboys DE Aldon Smith Are More Than Glowing - Physically and In Every Other Way

Mike Fisher