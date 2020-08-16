SI.com
Cowboys Release DE To Make Room For Everson Griffen

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Big-name pass-rusher Everson Griffen is in DFW, is going through COVID-19 testing, and could be on the practice field here at The Star in Frisco by Tuesday. In anticipation of that, the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday waived second-year defensive end Jalen Jelks.

Griffen, the 32-year-old defensive end, had been a long-time star with the Minnesota Vikings as one of this era's most decorated sack masters. But Griffen also has a history of personal issues that made him less attractive than he would otherwise be.

READ MORE: Griffin believes living in a 'Sober House' changed his life

Griffen in fact missed five games in 2018 due to some of those issues. But he did rebound in 2019 with eight sacks and the fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career. Nevertheless, the Vikings, after having given him a six-year, $75 million contract in 2017, said goodbye to him this spring.

The former All-Pro has played at least 15 games in eight of his last nine seasons, and he’s had at least eight sacks in six of his last eight years. In Dallas, he'll join a D-line crew highlighted by DeMarcus Lawrence, Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Aldon Smith - all of whom, like Griffen, have Pro Bowl resumes.

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: The Upsides - And Downfalls - Of Everson Griffen

The Cowboys also have a talented and versatile vet in Tyrone Crawford. And they harbor some hope that Randy Gregory might be reinstated off suspension by the NFL commissioner's office.

READ MORE: Cowboys Bubble: '90% Of Players' Living In Hotel, Says Dak

READ MORE: Cowboys Best Coast Pod: CeeDee & The 'Embarrassment Of Riches' On Camp Roster

Griffen's one-year deal features only a $3 million base salary, with $3 million more available in roster bonuses. Jelks, a 2019 seventh-round pick out of Oregon, spend last season here on IR.

