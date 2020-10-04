'Home-Wrecker': Cowboys Think Myles Garrett Is 'The Best'

ARLINGTON - Myles Garrett is an Arlington guy and a Texas guy but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has never played "at home'' as a pro ... until Sunday.

“It’s Cowboys Stadium,” said Garrett, the pass-rushing star of the Cleveland Browns, who on Sunday in a noon start visit AT & T Stadium to take on the 1-2 Dallas Cowboys. “You can make a name for yourself if you get a big win there. 'America’s Team.' All eyes are on them almost every week, so we’ve gotta make sure to put on a big show.”

The 6-4, 270-pound Garrett, a product of Texas A & M, has been putting on a show for quite some time now. He has three sacks this season for the 2-1 Browns, giving him 13 sacks in 13 games since the beginning of 2019. (Sidebar: The Cowboys' Aldon Smith leads the league with four sacks.)

“The word with him is, ‘He’s the best,'” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked about Garrett on 105.3 The Fan. “And he came out that way, performed that way early in college ... he’s been true to form since he got into the NFL.

"The greatest compliment you can have is (for an opponent to) adjust their game plan for a player of that caliber. And he’s that kind of player.”

Garrett has actually played in this building four times before, once in high school at Arlington Martin and three times against Arkansas while at A & M. He'll be attacking a Dallas offensive line that has been all about "duct tape and glue'' in the early going, though Tyron Smith's planned return today should help.

Garrett, in one breath, talked about the "America's Team'' thing but in the next tried to downplay it.

“Other than it being a Dallas game and me being able to go back home, I do not give it more importance than this,'' he said. "They are a good team and we are a good team, and we have to settle this. At the end of the day, they are just somebody in the way at this point.''

Garrett's talents require that somebody gets in his way - and somebody with the neutralizing talents of Tyron Smith figure to come in handy in protection of QB Dak Prescott today.