Betting Odds: Why Are Cowboys Underdogs to Cardinals?

FRISCO - The 2-3 Dallas Cowboys have failed to cover the spread in all five of their games this season. Maybe that's why Dallas is a 2.5-point home underdog against Arizona (3-2) on Monday Night Football and why 68 percent of the early betting money is on the Cardinals to cover.

A multitude of reasons could explain the deeper "why's''; the Cowboys lost their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury, causing disbelievers to come out of the woodwork ... and Dallas has burned bettors in the past five weeks, while Arizona is 3-2 against-the-spread.

LINE MOVEMENT

The Cowboys originally opened as 3-point favorites, but when Prescott went down with his compound ankle fracture, the odds swung towards Arizona as a 2.5-point road favorite. Without Prescott, the NFL leader in passing yards, the total has surprisingly gone up from 52 points up to 54.5 points.

Here are some recent betting trends to know before laying down cash:

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona's last 5 games

Arizona is 8-2-2 ATS in its last 12 games on the road

Arizona is 4-1 ATS and straight up in its last 5 games when playing Dallas

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas's last 6 games

Dallas is 4-1 straight up in its last 5 games at home

The Cowboys rank dead last in scoring defense, surrendering 36 points per game.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Kyler Murray leads all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns this season with five and is averaging 59.2 rushing yards per game.

INJURIES

Cardinals

S Chris Banjo (hamstring) questionable

(hamstring) questionable LB Chandler Jones (biceps) out for season

(biceps) out for season LB Devon Kennard (calf) questionable

(calf) questionable DT Rashard Lawrence (calf) questionable

(calf) questionable RG J.R. Sweezy (elbow) questionable

Cowboys

DT Trysten Hill (ACL) IR

(ACL) IR DE DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) probable

(knee) probable QB Dak Prescott (ankle) out

(ankle) out LT Tyron Smith (neck) IR

(neck) IR LB Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone) IR - questionable for return

My best bet? The OVER. Listen to what Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott says here ...

"Dak definitely is special,'' Zeke said. "But we have a lot of pieces in this offense, and Andy has played at a high level in this league. So I think we should still be one of the best offenses in the league.”

I predict the Dallas' offense will continue to hum with Dalton under center and the Cowboys defense will struggle mightily against dual-threat Murray and wide receivier De'Andre Hopkins in his return to Texas. ... and that the winning bettor will be the over bettor.