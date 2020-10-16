SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Betting Odds: Why Are Cowboys Underdogs to Cardinals?

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - The 2-3 Dallas Cowboys have failed to cover the spread in all five of their games this season. Maybe that's why Dallas is a 2.5-point home underdog against Arizona (3-2) on Monday Night Football and why 68 percent of the early betting money is on the Cardinals to cover.

A multitude of reasons could explain the deeper "why's''; the Cowboys lost their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury, causing disbelievers to come out of the woodwork ... and Dallas has burned bettors in the past five weeks, while Arizona is 3-2 against-the-spread. 

[WATCH - Dak Speaks: 'I'm Excited For God's Plan']

LINE MOVEMENT

The Cowboys originally opened as 3-point favorites, but when Prescott went down with his compound ankle fracture, the odds swung towards Arizona as a 2.5-point road favorite. Without Prescott, the NFL leader in passing yards, the total has surprisingly gone up from 52 points up to 54.5 points.

[READ: Fantasy Football: Don't Dump Dallas Cowboys]

Here are some recent betting trends to know before laying down cash:

  • The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona's last 5 games
  • Arizona is 8-2-2 ATS in its last 12 games on the road
  • Arizona is 4-1 ATS and straight up in its last 5 games when playing Dallas
  • The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas's last 6 games
  • Dallas is 4-1 straight up in its last 5 games at home
  • The Cowboys rank dead last in scoring defense, surrendering 36 points per game.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Kyler Murray leads all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns this season with five and is averaging 59.2 rushing yards per game.

INJURIES

Cardinals

Cowboys

  • DT Trysten Hill (ACL) IR
  • DE DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) probable
  • QB Dak Prescott (ankle) out
  • LT Tyron Smith (neck) IR
  • LB Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone) IR - questionable for return

My best bet? The OVER. Listen to what Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott says here ...

"Dak definitely is special,'' Zeke said. "But we have a lot of pieces in this offense, and Andy has played at a high level in this league. So I think we should still be one of the best offenses in the league.”

I predict the Dallas' offense will continue to hum with Dalton under center and the Cowboys defense will struggle mightily against dual-threat Murray and wide receivier De'Andre Hopkins in his return to Texas. ... and that the winning bettor will be the over bettor.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Practice Report: Vander Esch On Field, Dak at The Star

Our Dallas Cowboys Practice and Injury Report For Thursday Ahead of The NFL Week 6 Monday Visit From Arizona: 'Full Workout' For Vander Esch

Mike Fisher

WATCH - Dak Speaks: 'I'm Excited For God's Plan'

WATCH - Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Speaks: 'I'm Excited For God's Plan'

Mike Fisher

Fantasy Football: Don't Dump Dallas Cowboys

Restrain from benching or trading away the Dallas Cowboys stars who have gifted Fantasy Football team owners a bushel of points this season.

BriAmaranthus

QB4 To QB4: Dak Gets A Message From Deshaun

Having gone through a season-ending injury himself, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson sends good vibes to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

CodyStoots

No Pro Bowl? 'No Problem,' Says NFL Star

The Dallas Cowboys have already lost a host of Pro Bowl guys ... And now the NFL has lost the Pro Bowl. One star's response? 'No problem'

Mike Fisher

QB Dalton In Cowboys Huddle: 'I Came Here To Win'

QB Andy Dalton Entered The Dallas Cowboys Huddle In Relief Of The Injured Dak Prescott - And Arrived With A Message: 'I Came Here To Win'

Mike Fisher

Cardinals at Cowboys: Key Defender Ruled Out

Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys: Key Defender Ruled Out For Monday Night Matchup

Mike Fisher

SI Power Rankings: Eagles 10 Spots Ahead of Cowboys?!

Hope remains for the Dallas Cowboys to make the NFL playoffs - though that hope isn't exactly reflected in the Week 6 Sports Illustrated Power Rankings

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Contracts: What's Changed By Dak Injury? 'Nothing'

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: What's Changed By Dak Prescott Injury? 'Nothing,' Says Jerry Jones

Mike Fisher

Could COVID Cause Dallas To House NFL Playoffs Bubble?

Could COVID Cause Dallas And DFW - Home Of The Cowboys - To House NFL Playoffs Bubble?

Mike Fisher