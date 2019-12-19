Injured Dak Prescott's Cowboys at Eagles Vow: 'I'll Be Good To Go Sunday'

FRISCO - Dak Prescott still isn't doing much on the field in preparation for Sunday's Week 16 "NFC East Title Game'' at Philadelphia, but his shoulder ailment hasn't sidelined his assuredness. “I’m getting better,'' the Dallas Cowboys QB said on Thursday. It’s all improving. I’ll be good to go Sunday. Prescott last week sustained what teammates say is an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. There are varying degrees of injury there as well as varying degrees of pain tolerance. In Dak's case, he said he's endured similar injuries before while in college and he’s clearly ready to do the same here.

“Knowing Dak,'' right guard Zack Martin said, "you’d have to kill him to keep him off the field.”

“Off the field” remains Dak’s present status when it comes to practice. He’s officially “limited” - which is promising - but he couldn’t involve his right arm in Wednesday jumping-jacks and we stand by our story that suggests his ramp-up to Philadelphia might include him “not throwing” until Saturday morning just before the team boards its charter flight.

Prescott injured his shoulder early in last week's win over the Rams, but continued playing—though the 44-21 score and the success of the running game may have kept Prescott from having to be exposed as a passer.

Rest and medicinal help will be part of the solution come Sunday, as a Cowboys win at Philadelphia clinches the NFC East title and a playoff berth. (The outing is important enough that Dak himself calls it "a playoff game.'')

An MRI was negative and one source termed Prescott's ailment as "soreness.'' Assorted teammates here at The Star have voiced confidence in Dak absolutely playing in the critical showdown.

The most important voice in the building agrees.

“I’m totally convinced he’ll be in top form,” team owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “We need him in top form and he will be in top form.”