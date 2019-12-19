CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (Shoulder) 'May Not Throw 'Til Saturday' Before Eagles Game

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Amid locker-room talk that Dak Prescott is dealing with a sprained right AC joint, a source tells us that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who plans on playing Sunday at Philadelphia, "may not throw'' until Saturday morning.

“He’s as tough as they come,” said coach Jason Garrett, who revealed on Wednesday that Prescott can not presently "function very well'' as a thrower right now. “His physical toughness and mental toughness are on par with anybody I’ve been around, and that’s just what he’s all about. He handles success. He handles adversity. He handles issues as well as anybody.”

The seriousness of this "issue'' remains up for debate. Prescott injured his shoulder early in last week's win over the Rams, but continued playing - though the 44-21 score and the success of the running game may have kept Prescott from having to be exposed as a passer.

Rest and medicinal help will be part of the solution come Sunday, as a Cowboys win at Philadelphia clinches the NFC East title and a playoff berth. (The outing is important enough that Dak himself calls it "a playoff game.'')

An MRI was negative and one source termed Prescott's ailment as "soreness.'' (More Cowboys vs. Eagles injury news here.) And assorted teammates spoke in the locker room at The Star promising Dak will absolutely not miss the critical showdown.

“Knowing Dak,'' right guard Zack Martin said, "you’d have to kill him to keep him off the field,” 

In his four NFL seasons, Prescott has never missed a game or even a practice. On Wednesday he was listed "limited,'' and while he suited up, he didn't even fully move his right arm during jumping-jacks. We're told he didn't make any throws, as backup QB Cooper Rush took the first-team snaps.

“You just rest for a few days,” said Rush, who sustained an AC joint injury in college. “And it’s usually fine. That’s how I dealt with it, and that’s how Dak is dealing with it. He’ll be fine.”

"Fine'' for Sunday, hopefully. But not exhibiting that until Saturday, maybe.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Cowboys Got Unfairly Snubbed in NFL Pro Bowl Voting?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Nation Might Like to Argue That Dallas Got Unfairly Snubbed in the NFL Pro Bowl Voting. This Week, and in the Playoffs, Will Come Chances To Prove That Argument Right

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott and 3 O-Linemen Earn Pro Bowl Nods

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Having An Up-and-Down Season But Ezekiel Elliott and Three Of His Offensive Linemen Get Thumbs-Up By Earning Pro Bowl Berths

Cowboys at Eagles Injury Update: What Did Tyron and Dak Do At Practice?

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Preparing To Visit The Eagles But First They Need To Deal With Injury Issues Involving Sean Lee, Tyron Smith and Dak Prescott

'At The Movies': Cowboys Trying to Create Hollywood Ending, Starting With 44-21 Drubbing of Rams

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Openly Talking of "Fairy Tales'' As They Continue Trying to Create A Hollywood Ending For Their NFL Season, Starting With an "At The Movies''-Level 44-21 Drubbing of the Rams

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has Shoulder Injury That Will Limit Him in Eagles Prep

Mike Fisher

As Dallas prepares for an NFC East showdown at Philadelphia, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is dealing with a shoulder injury that will limit him in practice.

Dak on Cowboys at Eagles Week 16: 'It's A Playoff Game'

Mike Fisher

Christmas Never Comes Early, But To The Dallas Cowboys? The NFL Playoffs Do So, In This, Week 16, In Philadelphia

'Emotional' Cowboys Run Over Rams in 44-21 Win

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Cowboys got their first win over a team with winning record on Sunday, dominating the Rams 44-21 in Arlington.

Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Does Not Have a Hairline Fracture on Throwing Hand

Mike Fisher

As the Cowboys try to get healthy for the key Week 16 visit to Philly, a source tells CowboysSI.com that QB Dak Prescott does NOT have a "hairline fracture" on his throwing hand.

Linebacker-Thin Cowboys Signing Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys are signing linebacker Malcolm Smith to help an injury-riddled group.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Gameday Blog

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Cowboys face a huge NFC test when the Los Angeles Rams come to Arlington on Sunday