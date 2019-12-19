Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (Shoulder) 'May Not Throw 'Til Saturday' Before Eagles Game

FRISCO - Amid locker-room talk that Dak Prescott is dealing with a sprained right AC joint, a source tells us that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who plans on playing Sunday at Philadelphia, "may not throw'' until Saturday morning.

“He’s as tough as they come,” said coach Jason Garrett, who revealed on Wednesday that Prescott can not presently "function very well'' as a thrower right now. “His physical toughness and mental toughness are on par with anybody I’ve been around, and that’s just what he’s all about. He handles success. He handles adversity. He handles issues as well as anybody.”

The seriousness of this "issue'' remains up for debate. Prescott injured his shoulder early in last week's win over the Rams, but continued playing - though the 44-21 score and the success of the running game may have kept Prescott from having to be exposed as a passer.

Rest and medicinal help will be part of the solution come Sunday, as a Cowboys win at Philadelphia clinches the NFC East title and a playoff berth. (The outing is important enough that Dak himself calls it "a playoff game.'')

An MRI was negative and one source termed Prescott's ailment as "soreness.'' (More Cowboys vs. Eagles injury news here.) And assorted teammates spoke in the locker room at The Star promising Dak will absolutely not miss the critical showdown.

“Knowing Dak,'' right guard Zack Martin said, "you’d have to kill him to keep him off the field,”

In his four NFL seasons, Prescott has never missed a game or even a practice. On Wednesday he was listed "limited,'' and while he suited up, he didn't even fully move his right arm during jumping-jacks. We're told he didn't make any throws, as backup QB Cooper Rush took the first-team snaps.

“You just rest for a few days,” said Rush, who sustained an AC joint injury in college. “And it’s usually fine. That’s how I dealt with it, and that’s how Dak is dealing with it. He’ll be fine.”

"Fine'' for Sunday, hopefully. But not exhibiting that until Saturday, maybe.