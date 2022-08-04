Skip to main content

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Move to WR Could Be Answer

The Dallas Cowboys fanbase was thrown into panic when receiver James Washington broke his foot at training camp on Monday.

The Dallas Cowboys' tenuous depth at receiver has taken another significant blow Monday as current No. 2 James Washington was carted off the field ... and now will undergo surgery for a fractured foot that will likely put him out for two months.

Now, Dallas has openly admitted there have been internal discussions about outside help at receiver. Dallas has plenty of outside options to sign at the position, with Emmanuel Sanders, Will Fuller, TY Hilton, Cole Beasley and Odell Beckham Jr. all being names that have been floated around.

However, Dallas may already have the answer on the roster ... and in the backfield.

Running back Tony Pollard has been extremely efficient for Dallas not just in the run game, but also as a receiver. Pollard had 39 catches last season for Dallas, with a respectable 8.6 yards per reception.

Addressing the media Wednesday, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore discussed the possibility of expanding that receiving role for Pollard.

"At Memphis that really was his primary position, at slot receiver. And then he would kind of go into the backfield, that was his secondary role.... he's not going to just run the running back route tree. ... he can stretch people vertically," Moore said.

While replacing a receiver with a running back would be nonsensical in most situations, Pollard has the opportunity and ability to do more than "just run the running back route tree" this season. 

With Washington and receiver Michael Gallup both to miss time at the start of the season, Dallas is in need of pass catchers. Can Pollard “high-point” the ball as a downfield receiver? Can he be “Deebo Samuel-like” in making the move back and forth? Is this the way to allow Ezekiel Elliott to dominate from the running back spot?

The Cowboys need help at wideout. The replacement just may be a few feet away, standing in the Dallas backfield.

