Without Washington: Top 3 Free Agent WRs Cowboys Could Sign

The Dallas Cowboys' tenuous depth at receiver took a significant blow Monday as projected Week 1 No. 2 receiver James Washington was carted off the field ... and now will undergo surgery for a fractured foot that will likely sideline him 6-10 weeks.

Washington, second on the depth chart behind CeeDee Lamb until the return of Michael Gallup, suffered the injury when he got tangled with Trevon Diggs on an incompletion and the cornerback wound up falling on his foot. The receiver was carted off the field and did not return to the afternoon practice in Oxnard, which was Dallas' first padded practice of training camp.

Already attempting to make up for 32 percent of their receiving production from 2021 in the wake of the departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, Dallas is in panic mode after Washington's injury.

Dallas drafted receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the NFL Draft this year. While Tolbert has high expectations and eventually will look to make an impact in Dallas, rushing a rookie into a large role from Day 1 could prove troublesome. After Tolbert, Noah Brown, who has never even recorded 20 receptions in a season, would be the No. 3 receiver.

Outside help is needed at receiver now for Dallas. These are the top three free agent receivers we say Dallas should consider bringing in:

3) Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders had a surprisingly productive season last year despite being 34-years-old. Last season, Sanders posted 42 receptions, 626 yards and four touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills. Sanders stepped in and immediately started making an impact with Buffalo and would be a solid option as a No. 2 receiver for Dallas this year until Michael Gallup and Washington return.

2) Cole Beasley

Headlines of a reunion between Beasley and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott were already surfacing this offseason prior to Washington's injury.

Now, the move makes more sense than ever. ... even with the controversy that Beasley would bring with him.

Beasley has back-to-back seasons of over 80 receptions with the Buffalo Bills, while also having over 600 yards in consecutive seasons. Beasley still has plenty left in the tank and would be able to take over slot receiver responsibilities, while allowing Tolbert to play on the outside, where he likely fits best.

1) Will Fuller

Fuller only played three games last season for the Miami Dolphins due to a one-game suspension and being placed on injured reserve. However, in 2020 Fuller posted over 800 yards receiving and eight receiving touchdowns. Fuller also posted an electric 16.6 yards per reception in 2020, which would have been third among all receivers with 40+ receptions last season.

Bringing in Fuller would immediately give Dallas an electric deep threat across from Lamb who can threaten opposing defenses in a lot of ways. Signing Fuller wouldn't just be an insurance policy while Gallup and Washington are out, but it would even provide an electric starter with them back.

We can add other names here. TY Hilton has been on Dallas' radar. Twitter is mentioning guys like Dolphins ex Preston Williams and anybody the Giants might release. What about Odell Beckham, Jr.? Our Mike Fisher points out that OBJ has lots of friends and family who'd love to see him sign with the Cowboys, "but it's only a good idea if Michael Gallup needs a rehab buddy.''

But this much is clear: Dallas is dangerously thin here ... and needs a fix.

