Safety First? Where Cowboys Need Help in NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys received some help at safety from the Penn State Nittany Lions in an ESPN.com 2022 NFL Mock Draft published on Tuesday.

According to Jordan Reid, who wrote his first mock draft for 2022, the Cowboys would pick No. 28 and they would select Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.

The Cowboys have struggled for years to find high-level help at the position in the draft, and for 2021 they’ve invested in veteran help via one-year contracts. Brisker would give the Cowboys a safety to build around for the next four years, a potential athletic running buddy to its growing stable of cornerbacks, which includes Trevon Diggs, a second-round pick in 2020.

Per Reid:

‘Brisker is an active and loose-moving safety with experience at multiple spots. He has five interceptions and 12 pass breakups over three seasons at Penn State.’

Brisker is listed as a senior with 26 tackles and two interceptions in 2021.

The Cowboys (7-2) have a four-game lead in the NFC East entering their highly-anticipated Sunday contest with Kansas City, which has represented the AFC in the last two Super Bowls and is coming off a win over Las Vegas.

Reid had the Detroit Lions with the No. 1 overall pick and taking Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. After that, the Houston Texans took Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2, the New York Jets selected LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal at No. 4 and the New York Giants selected North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu at No. 5. The Giants’ pick, per Bell, is related to a three-team trade that he projects will allow the Giants to move into that position.

