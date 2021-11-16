Cowboys LISTEN: Does Dallas Have A Super Bowl Defense?

Locked On: Cowboys blow out Falcons in Week 10, 43-3. How 'Super' is this defense?

After arguably the Dallas Cowboys' worst defensive performance of the season against the Denver Broncos in Week 9, they pulled out their best performance the following week in Sunday's 43-3 blowout win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Even with concerns over defensive end and team sack leader Randy Gregory's injury and the secondary's struggles, all levels of the defense locked in and played the most complete game of the season.

Like, "Super Bowl-level'' complete? Maybe.

Cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs all recorded interceptions and the team allowed just 214 yards on the game, the lowest total of the season.

Coordinator Dan Quinn - who knows something about Super Bowl defenses - deserves a lot of credit and his experience coaching the Falcons for six years likely played a role in the unit's success. A dominant win like this can really boost the confidence for the defense moving forward.

And the timing couldn't be better. Following last week's loss, the defense knew it needed to come in and make a statement and they did just that.

"Right now, we don't want to be f'ed with,'' rookie Micah Parsons said. "You feel me?''

We do.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the big Week 10 win over the Falcons.

They review quarterback Dak Prescott's performance, how the defense shut down Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

