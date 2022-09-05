Cowboys BREAKING: Pro Bowl O-Lineman Jason Peters Signing with Dallas

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement with free agent offensive lineman Jason Peters, adding him to a roster in desperate need of depth - and maybe even a starter - in that unit.

Peters, 40, is a nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman who first made his Thursday appearance here at The Star. Then on Friday came a physical and a meeting with owner Jerry Jones.

And then came Friday afternoon negotiations guided by agent Vincent Taylor, that in the end, as of Monday morning, brings the Queen City, Texas native and former star at Jones' alma mater the University of Arkansas, back to his home state.

The Cowboys, CowboysSI.com was told, via a source, that the parties were "still grinding'' over the weekend in pursuit of a contract.

The "grind'' resulted in a deal that occurred after Jones and Peters sat down for a second meeting at team HQ on Friday. Mythology (and a worried Cowboys Nation) notwithstanding, the 32-year history of Jones says he does indeed frequently close the deals he really wants to close.

And so he did.

In this case, Peters, even at age 40, is more than just a viable swing tackle in the wake of Tyron Smith's injury. A source here inside The Star suggests that Peters, the former Eagles standout who started 15 games for the Bears last year, will start on the practice squad but could eventually factor in as the starting left tackle, meaning rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith - currently counted on as the starting left tackle (and the eventual heir to Tyron at the key spot) - might move back inside to left guard.

Money is always part of these discussions, but along with the earmarked-for-the-future mindset, the Cowboys had cap room to spend to help them win now. And conventional wisdom says the possible future Hall of Famer Peters helps them do that.

