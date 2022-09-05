Dallas 'Arrogance': Inside Practice with New Cowboys OT Jason Peters, New Jersey Numbers & Injury Update

FRISCO - Nearly six years after famously telling the media he "hated Dallas" due to its "arrogance,'' former Eagles and Bears left tackle Jason Peters has signed with the Cowboys - and this came together quickly enough that he's here on the practice field at The Star on Monday ... an important part of our practice notebook ...

*Peters turns 41 in January but has indicated he's kept in shape and still wants to play as long as it's with a team that has an "upcoming offensive line" or is a playoff team.

Dallas has been seeking depth at the offensive line all offseason but thought it could find that depth from within. But after the injury to Tyron Smith, the team's long-time starting left tackle, the Cowboys had to look outside the organization.

Who better to bring in than a seasoned veteran and possible future Hall of Famer?

*The Cowboys switched up some jersey numbers on Monday, most notably linebacker Anthony Barr moving from No. 51 to No. 42. Also switching:

Matt Waletzko (giving up 71, for Peters, and moving to 79.

Peyton Hendershot to 89.

Jake Ferguson to 87.

DaRon Bland to 26.

Dennis Houston to 17.

*KaVontae Turpin is still wearing No. 2 at practice, and was to change to No. 9 - Tony Romo's old number. Now comes a suggesting that the rookie receiver might end up with No. 16

*To make room for Peters (who will start while ramping up on the practice squad), the Cowboys cut UDFA rookie defensive end Mika Tafua.

*The Cowboys are confident DB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) will be able to go Sunday night in the opener against the visiting Bucs.

*Rehabbing receiver Michael Gallup (knee surgery) is "on schedule'' - but he's also still on the cords during workouts.

Now, once we get beyond Peters and the Cowboys' "arrogance.'' ...

Seriously, nothing wrong with a long-time and all-time Eagles star thinking that. It's just that now he'll have to change his thinking ...

"I don't like the Cowboys,'' Peters said in 2018. "They're just arrogant, the organization, America's Team.''

Eventually, maybe Peters is being brought in to start at left tackle to replace Tyron Smith, with rookie Tyler Smith moving back to guard. Worth noting: Although he's a seasoned veteran, Peters hasn't played on the right side of the offensive line since the 2006 season when he played 413 snaps at right tackle. Outside of that season, Peters has played just eight snaps on that side of the ball.

It's a natural position fit for a team that has a massive hole at that position. That would also allow rookie first-round draft pick Tyler Smith to work at right tackle and Connor McGovern at left guard.

Peters indicated he'd like to help mentor younger players, and the Cowboys have plenty of room for that.

With inexperience all up and down the offensive line with Tyler Smith, Terence Steele, Josh Ball, and Matt Waletzko, having two 2010's All-Decade team members (Peters and Tyron Smith) could be key to the offensive line progressing rapidly.

But what about on the field?

Age and recent injuries are probably the biggest reason Peters was still a free agent on Sept. 1. But he started 15 games for Chicago last year, and he wasn't bad.

He ranked 23rd in pass-blocking grade among tackles, per PFF, and allowed six sacks and 28 pressures on 517 pass-blocking snaps, only committing three penalties.

For now, coach Mike McCarthy noted, "This is about adding depth and bringing another excellent player into your program.''

There's no reason this can't be a match made in heaven (or Dallas) as long as Peters - who happens to be a Texas native - can get past the "hate" he felt for the "arrogant'' Cowboys earlier in his career.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!