Jerry Jones: ‘All Systems Go’ For Dallas Cowboys Camp In Oxnard

FRISCO - Initially there were just two reporters visiting with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones right after Friday’s first day of rookie mini-camp here at The Star in Frisco. We asked Jones about the likelihood of the Cowboys returning to training camp in Oxnard in July.

“All systems go,” Jones told us, while also asking that we not yet write it quite that definitively - the owner probably sensitive to the NFL’s wish to oversee such decisions in this COVID time.

But then came a rush of more reporters … and Jerry felt a “rush,” too … and suddenly what was intended to be “background information” became more quotes from Jones, with tape recorders whirring, and at least two more variations on the “systems on go” plan.

Jones said there is no official clarity yet, citing the NFL’s approval and some governmental issues to be sorted out.

"We have a few details to work out, but I'd say systems are on go," Jones said.

The Cowboys’ summer visit to Oxnard was eliminated last season due to COVID-19, causing the club to conduct its camp at The Star in Frisco. If all goes Jones' way, this year they are likely to arrive in California around July 22.

Jones also made clear his desire to have fans in attendance in Oxnard.

"We're working on that," Jones said. "I'd like that to not be an issue, but I think we're going to be satisfied with what we do there."

