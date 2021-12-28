Jerry: McCarthy is ‘The Cowboys Difference-Maker’

Credit for this year’s 11-4 turnaround must at least in part go to the coach, who established himself as a Super Bowl-level boss in his previous stop.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has in just under two seasons experienced some valleys on the way to this NFC East championship peak.

Most observers are sold. Including McCarthy’s boss.

“He is the difference-maker, and that needs to be recognized,” Cowboys owner Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I’m really proud of him.”

Jones’ endorsement of the veteran coach coming on the heels of a 56-14 blowout of the Washington Football Team is an easy one to make. And it’s an especially inviting one for Jerry to make, as it essentially serves as an endorsement of his hire of the former Green Bay Packers coach in the 2020 offseason following the dismissal of Jason Garrett.

The Cowboys were just 6-10 last year, and the blame for that goes largely onto the head coach’s shoulders. (Though QB Dak Prescott’s season-ending Injury in Week 5 was the pivot point.)

Using the same logic, though, credit for this year’s 11-4 turnaround must also go to the coach, who established himself as a Super Bowl-caliber boss in Green Bay - and with an overall mark of 17-14 with the Cowboys is about to get a chance to prove it all over again.

The Cowboys have locked up home-field advantage for at least one playoff game, but McCarthy recognizes that as “the starting line.”

“This is a season that has an excellent potential to be that special year,” he said. “I think it’s important for us to stay truly in the moment …We view this as the starting line. This is not the goal. This isn’t the ending game. The real football starts now.”

And “the real Football” is going to require “real difference-makers.”

Jerry Jones thinks the Cowboys have just that in their head coach.