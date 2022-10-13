Skip to main content

Jerry Jones' 'One Long Birthday': Dallas Cowboys Owner Turns 80, Reveals Gift Wish

"The last 33 years being involved with this football team and getting to do what I get to do every day, that's been one long birthday." - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who turns 80 on Thursday.
FRISCO - A few years ago, Jerry Jones uttered a personal slogan that almost sounds like a country music lyric.

"I ain't got time,'' the Dallas Cowboys owner said, "for a bad time.''

"Good-Time Jerry'' turns 80 (Thursday, Oct. 13 marks his big birthday) and what do you get for the billionaire who has everything?

Jones - who even with the occasional downs (see the latest from Washington's Dan Snyder) has often been quick to point out that he has "lived the luckiest life of anyone, ever'' - is on the eve of Sunday night's showdown pitting his 4-1 Cowboys against the 5-0 Eagles in Philadelphia - is announcing his birthday gift wish.

“I had my present (last) weekend against the Rams,'' he said of Dallas' upset win at Los Angeles, which is Jones' birthplace. "It was 'jewelries day' when we went out there and beat those world champions in that great venue and every place that was special. 

"If I can get that (same gift) up there this weekend,'' he said of the upcoming visit to Philly, "that’s what I wants to do.”

This week, Jones also offered some grandfatherly advice to Cowboys Nation.

"I want to say it to everybody that's 40 years old,'' he announced on 105.3 The Fan. "You can have one hell of a time after you're 40 ... I'm a living testament to it. ... I could have a pretty good time before I was 40, but ... Of course, the last (33) years being involved with this football team and getting to do what I get to do every day, that's been one long birthday."

