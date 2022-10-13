FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner has long been a mentor and friend to embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. But that relationship figures to be on shaky ground given that Snyder reportedly hired private investigators to look into his fellow owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Per ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, multiple team owners are aware that Snyder instructed his law firms to hire investigators, with one owner allegedly being told directly by Snyder that he "has dirt on" Jones..

The report illustrated a change in the relationship between Jones and Snyder, who faces ongoing scrutiny in Washington based on charges of financial and sexual improprieties.

And his response to any idea that his fellow owners might oust him from the NFL? Apparently to find evidence of improprieties among his peers,

Jones and Snyder were recently photographed together before Dallas’ win over Washington. But the relationship is apparently not all smiles.

"Writes ESPN: “Jerry Jones recently told confidants that he 'might not be able' to protect Snyder any longer. Snyder has also 'badmouthed' Jones, telling an owner recently, 'he's only out to get in your pockets. … You can't trust him,' a senior executive close to the owner said. “Snyder's already lost Jerry,” the source added.

Snyder's lawyers are denying that his relationship with Jones is broken and said they have "great respect and admiration for one another."

ESPN says Snyder privately told people that he has enough information to "blow up" several owners around the league and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

"They can't f--k with me," Snyder reportedly has said privately.

