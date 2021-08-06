'While I'm Alive?': Jimmy Johnson Goes Viral With Cowboys Comment to Jerry Jones

It's been a long time coming. And it needs to come while Jimmy, Jerry and the rest of us can enjoy it

It's taken almost 30 years, but the time has come for Dallas Cowboys legend Jimmy Johnson. Or, at least, the time is coming.

Prior to his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction this weekend, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "announced,'' sort of, another induction for his former head coach -- the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

The announcement was made on the pre-game broadcast of tonight's Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, where Johnson, Jones and Troy Aikman all shared a stage together for what feels like the first time in decades.

It was an absolute Cowboys fan's dream seeing all three of those paths crossing once again.

Jones, Aikman and Johnson were reminiscing and celebrating Johnson's impending Hall of Fame induction when Jones made the announcement on-air.

It's been a long time coming for Johnson, who had probably been waiting for this moment ever since he left the Cowboys back in 1993.

"While I'm alive?!" Johnson responded.

Jones did not say when the team would honor Johnson, but he did confirm that the team would welcome him into the elite club.

This isn't huge news to the passionate Cowboys fan who has paid attention; Jones has hinted at this before. But it's the closest to being "pinned down'' on the subject that Jones has allowed.

In five seasons with the Cowboys, Johnson posted a 44-36 record, where he started off his first year 1-15 but ended his tenure with two Super Bowl championships before riding off into the sunset with the team.

He would return to the sideline three years later with the Miami Dolphins, making three playoff appearances in four seasons before resigning after the 1999 season.

Throughout the years since his Dallas days, it's been no secret that there's been peaks and valleys in Jerry and Jimmy's relationship.

It started off with a tough divorce following the second Super Bowl win and subtle digs back and forth in press conferences and television appearances.

But recently, we've seen a lot of remorse from both parties on repairing the relationship.

When Jerry Jones was inducted into Canton in 2017, Johnson was there supporting his former boss.

And this weekend, Johnson heads into Canton with Jones watching on, supporting his friend. ... and will soon be together at AT&T Stadium - while we're alive.

