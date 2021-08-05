Sports Illustrated home
Safety Net: Cowboys' Malik Hooker - Official Contract Details

Former Colts' first-rounder Malik Hooker is a Dallas Cowboy with a one-year deal
Author:

The Dallas Cowboys prioritized adding depth in the secondary this season. Depth, in the case of Malik Hooker, but with a cautious eye on the long-term. 

Dallas and Hooker finally agreed to contract terms recently and now we know the numbers. The deal (as first noted by the Dallas News) will be for one year at $920,000 deal, with $490,000 guaranteed. Expected to eventually compete for playing time and possibly a starting job in the back end of the secondary, Hooker will not play Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

The 15th overall draft pick in 2017 out of Ohio State, Hooker has been a productive starter when healthy. During his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he recorded 124 tackles, seven interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. 

Hooker's liability, however, is his availability.

A torn Achilles ended his 2020 season after only two games. Prior to that, he also suffered a torn ACL (2017), and a slew of minor injuries that have kept him from playing a full 16-game season in four years.

The Colts elected not to re-sign him once his rookie contract ended last January.

There's no telling where Hooker will fit in Dan Quinn's new defense. A rangy defender with Cover 1 ability as a center fielder, maybe he and fellow newcomer Damontae Kazee battle it out during practice for a chance to win the starting free safety job. 

If Kazee wins out and Quinn still wants to give Hooker a shot, the alignment would allow for a dime three-safety look. Keep in mind that former safety-turned-linebacker Keanu Neal could play more of a "dime backer" spot in the box, allowing Hooker to rover across the middle of the defense. 

To make room for Hooker on the 90-man roster, Dallas placed former Clemson offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt on the Reserve/Injured list. Hyatt is rehabilitating a knee injury. 

