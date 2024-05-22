Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb haven't had contract talks ‘for a while’
OTAs are underway for the Dallas Cowboys, but some key pieces are missing. All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are each absent, with Lamb’s situation slightly more concerning.
The 2023 NFL receptions leader, who also set the franchise record for receiving yardage, is staying away as the two sides are working on negotiations for a new deal. Or at least they should be.
NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that Lamb and the Cowboys haven’t actually discussed his contract “in a while.”
Slater added that the Cowboys are often slow in their negotiations, but it takes two sides to work out a deal. She claims that Dallas isn’t the only one trying to avoid setting the market but that Lamb’s representation eagerly awaits the dominos to fall for Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, who are both due for new deals.
Lamb’s agent reportedly hasn’t even put a number out there yet, instead allowing time for the other star wideouts to get paid before determining Lamb’s worth.
Slater didn’t seem concerned with the current approach, saying this is par for the course. Dallas often doesn’t ramp up contract talks until July, but suddenly, everything gets done around training camp.
Coming off a campaign with 135 receptions, 1,749 yards, and 12 touchdowns, it makes sense for Lamb to strike while the iron is hot. Hopefully, by training camp, the other deals will be done to help push this along so both sides can focus on the upcoming season.