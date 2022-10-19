FRISCO - Dak Prescott is making his move back onto the football field for the Dallas Cowboys ... and making his move in the business world with a new teammate ... in the form of Kardashian family model/businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

The Dallas Cowboys star, no newcomer to the world of advertising as the charismatic quarterback of "America's Team,'' is reportedly an "equity stakeholder'' and a "brand ambassador'' for a new sparkling drink company called Glow Beverages.

And Kylie Jenner has the same role, already making a public push this week by posing in a bikini while cooling off in a swimming pool and taking a sip from Glow bottle, with the caption, "It’s the GLOW for me. I’m excited to join the @drinkglow team."

TMZ reports that Prescott is saying that he enjoys the drink, and has also obtained video of Dak signing his autograph on a custom "Glow" Cowboys jersey.

The Cowboys and the Kardashians? In terms of marketing, it seems like the most obvious fit ever, with Dak very much in play as he has involved himself with major corporate sponsorships with a number of prominent companies.

Of course, Cowboys fans logically want to make sure those activities are actually the work of Dak's business team, while Prescott - hoping to return to action this week after spending five games sidelined with a broken thumb - takes care of business with his Cowboys team.

"That's my plan,'' said Prescott - hoping to "control the controllables'' - of returning as Dallas' starting QB in Week 7 as the 4-2 Cowboys play host to the 1-4 Detroit Lions.

