Is Cowboys Coach McCarthy Really an ‘Analytics Guy’?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Mike McCarthy spent the 2019 season outside of football, learning more about the game and - according to reality or myth or legend - reinventing himself.

Among the reinventions: McCarthy was infamously “anti-analytics” during his 13 seasons as the Green Bay Packers head coach. But he opened this past offseason by interviewing former the Dallas Cowboys coaching vacancy, and one of his pitches to the Jones family was he new embrace of analytics.

So let's start there with the issues of the day ... Was it true? Is McCarthy now an "analytics'' guy''? And if so ... Has that new embrace of numbers shown itself during McCarthy’s 2-7 start as the Dallas coach?

Meanwhile, another issue, as we’re also wondering about the overall impact of another high-profile Dallas coach, special-teams coordinator “Bones” Fassel. When the Cowboys do special teams right ... man, it's really right.

But ...

And another hot topic: Where did the elite pass-rush - the one CowboysSI.com was raving about from the very first day of training camp at The Star in Frisco - disappear to? And how can Dallas get it back?

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool walk Cowboys Nation through all of this and more. Yes, it's a bye week at The Star, made even more back-burner because of the COVID issue. But as always, we front-burner everything here ... and we thank you for reading and listening!

