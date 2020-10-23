Locked on Cowboys: Should Dallas Trade For Quinnen Williams?

FRISCO - Should the Dallas Cowboys make a trade for a difference-maker at defensive tackle?

In today's episode of our "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool ponder that interesting question, as the New York Jets are in strip-down mode and the Cowboys are in ...

Well, besides the fact that by Sunday the Cowboys will be in Washington, we're not sure what mode the Cowboys are in.

In In six games so far this season in New York, Williams, just 22, has totaled two sacks, 24 tackles, and four tackles for loss. The 6-3, 300-pound Williams was the No. 3 overall pick in 2019 and has two-plus years and $9.8 million left on his contract.

So the Alabama product is young, talented and affordable. ... causing one to wonder why he's even available.

But the Jets are in fire-sale mode and the rumor has them willing to take a second-round pick in exchange before the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline ... all of which leads to a smart discussion from the fellas.

And then there is the matter of Sunday, as we preview the team's Week 7 matchup with the Washington Football Team.

The Cowboys are 2-4, in no position of making fun of any opponent. That includes even the lowly Jets, who by the way have a recent history of not wishing to trade with the "leaky'' Dallas front office - see "Adams, Jamal''). And it obviously includes a Washington team in yet another rebuild at 1-5 ... but also scary in their own ways. ... as we discuss in our "Locked on Cowboys'' pod. Enjoy!