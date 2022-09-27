'LOLZ!' Cooper Rush's Wife Lauryn Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - It turns out, Lauryn Rush is rather outspoken on social media. But without her husband being 3-0 as a starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, well ... who knew?

Moments after Dak Prescott temp-replacement Rush helped top the Giants in New York, 23-16 on “Monday Night Football,” Lauryn once again took to Instagram to spread the word of her support for her husband of two years.

There was a sincere reflection on how far Cooper has climbed and how far he has come in his NFL career, a path that has included getting cut multiple times by Dallas ... and two years ago, by the Giants as well.

She wrote: "Two years ago almost to the freaking day the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see.' Fast-forward…. Monday freaking night in MetLife and starting for AMERICA’S TEAM.”

Oh, and she wrote one other thing ...

"LOLZ!''

Rush completed 21 of 31 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown on Monday night, a linescore that included no turnovers and a game-sealing TD lob to CeeDee Lamb. He's now 2-0 this season when starting in place of Prescott, who underwent thumb surgery two weeks ago.

“He’s playing good football right now,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of Rush, who came to Dallas as an undrafted rookie from Central Michigan in 2017. “I’m glad to recognize him for it. He’s giving us the boost to just keep playing on offense. ... He doesn't get rattled.''

Rush's greatest attribute may be his calm approach, which helped Dallas win at Minnesota in 2021 in his only other NFL start before this season.

Said Dak: "I’m his biggest cheerleader. I am cheering Cooper on all the way, 100 percent. I want him to have all the success. I want him to win game-in and game-out, regardless of what the hell happens around here.”

Said Rush: “I want to keep winning. As long as I’m in there, let’s just keep winning, playing smart, trusting each other on each side of the ball and we’ll be all right.”

Regarding the Jerry Jones-imagined concept of a Dallas "QB controversy,'' both men have laughed it off. But nobody seems to be getting more giggles out of all of this than Lauryn, who went Cooper won a week ago against the Bengals, send out another one-word message to the disbelieving world.

"Daddy,'' she wrote.

