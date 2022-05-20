Skip to main content

Cowboys LOOK: Dallas' Micah Parsons Gets Eagles Message from Baseball's Mike Trout

Last season, Parsons and the Cowboys did not "take it easy'' on the Eagles.

FRISCO - Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Texas Rangers played host to the Los Angeles Angels ... which gave the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year a chance to meet MLB star Mike Trout of the Angels. 

And Micah got himself a sweet souvenir - and a serious message.

Parsons received a signed bat from Trout, and on the bat was inscribed a funny (but serious!) request from the ballplayer as it regards Trout's favorite NFL team.

micah pitch

Micah's first pitch

trout parsons

Micah and Mike

micah-parsons-cowboys-getty-images

Micah

Trout grew up in Vineland, N.J.; that's just 45 minutes outside of Philadelphia. which makes it Eagles country - so Trout came by his favorite team honestly.

And he wrote the following message on the bat: "Take it easy on my Birds!" 

Parsons - who by the way also grew up in that region, in Harrisburg, just 90 minutes outside of Philly - posted on social media a photo of him next to Trout ... and Micah, always stumping for "America's Team,'' told the story.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

D21EB548-C9D3-4A07-BD78-75F7C2E90029
Play

Cowboys Ex ‘Favorite’ DB Fails Physical, Cut by Browns

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
tolbert 22
Play

Cowboys Rookies: Could 5 of Them Be Starters?

The Cowboys have signed nearly all of their 2022 draft class, but only a few could be competing for starting spots this season

By Zach Dimmitt15 hours ago
15 hours ago
dak huddle
Play

Cowboys vs. NFL: What Makes QB Dak Prescott Different?

While many NFL teams hit the shuffle button on their quarterback position, the Cowboys appear set with Prescott for years to come

By Timm Hamm15 hours ago
15 hours ago

"He told me he is an Eagles guy!! But I told him the Cowboys Nation would turn him over," Parsons wrote on Twitter. "He gifted me a sick bat after he cranked his 10th homer!! All good though we even now!"

Last season, Parsons and the Cowboys did not "take it easy'' on the Eagles, sweeping their NFC East rivals. Oh, and the Rangers didn't take it easy on Trout's Angels, either, completing a three-game sweep of their own in Arlington.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

D21EB548-C9D3-4A07-BD78-75F7C2E90029
News

Cowboys Ex ‘Favorite’ DB Fails Physical, Cut by Browns

By Cowboys Country Staff22 minutes ago
tolbert 22
News

Cowboys Rookies: Could 5 of Them Be Starters?

By Zach Dimmitt15 hours ago
dak huddle
News

Cowboys vs. NFL: What Makes QB Dak Prescott Different?

By Timm Hamm15 hours ago
2FA1EBC4-ED3A-4D1E-A022-D0958059256C
News

NFL Draft: Which Cowboys Veteran Benefitted Most?

By Geoff Magliochetti19 hours ago
deion jimbo bama
News

'Feces-Throwing': Nick Saban A 'Despicable Liar' - Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders, Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
cow jerry mask dak zeke mcc stephen
News

NFL Schedule-Maker Admits Different Treatment for Cowboys

By Mike FisherMay 19, 2022
15278160
News

Cowboys UDFA Rookie Class Earns Top Grade

By Geoff MagliochettiMay 18, 2022
schultz dak
News

Dalton Schultz ‘New Contract Info’? Or Tired Old 3-Step Cowboys Policy?

By Mike FisherMay 18, 2022