Last season, Parsons and the Cowboys did not "take it easy'' on the Eagles.

FRISCO - Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Texas Rangers played host to the Los Angeles Angels ... which gave the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year a chance to meet MLB star Mike Trout of the Angels.

And Micah got himself a sweet souvenir - and a serious message.

Parsons received a signed bat from Trout, and on the bat was inscribed a funny (but serious!) request from the ballplayer as it regards Trout's favorite NFL team.

Trout grew up in Vineland, N.J.; that's just 45 minutes outside of Philadelphia. which makes it Eagles country - so Trout came by his favorite team honestly.

And he wrote the following message on the bat: "Take it easy on my Birds!"

Parsons - who by the way also grew up in that region, in Harrisburg, just 90 minutes outside of Philly - posted on social media a photo of him next to Trout ... and Micah, always stumping for "America's Team,'' told the story.

"He told me he is an Eagles guy!! But I told him the Cowboys Nation would turn him over," Parsons wrote on Twitter. "He gifted me a sick bat after he cranked his 10th homer!! All good though we even now!"

Last season, Parsons and the Cowboys did not "take it easy'' on the Eagles, sweeping their NFC East rivals. Oh, and the Rangers didn't take it easy on Trout's Angels, either, completing a three-game sweep of their own in Arlington.

