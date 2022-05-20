Skip to main content

Kole Calhoun’s Epic Rangers Homestand: By The Numbers

The Rangers outfielder had his best homestand of 2021 and his best stretch of offense since the 2022 season began

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun entered Thursday’s game with the Houston Astros coming off an incredible homestand, particularly against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers ended that series on Wednesday night by sweeping the Angels, giving the Rangers their first three-game series sweep this season.

Calhoun was a huge part of not just that sweep but the entire homestand, during which the Rangers went 6-3 and climbed to two games under .500.

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) looks up at his solo home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Kole Calhoun

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

How good was it? Let’s break it down:

Calhoun hit .444 during the nine-game homestand. That pairs well with his month of May, which includes 14 games — 341/.412/.773/1.185. His OPS during the homestand was 1.537.

Calhoun had seven extra-base hits in the homestand, but the home runs stood out. He had four home runs in the final four games, which included a two-home run game in the series finale against Boston on Sunday — the eighth multi-home run game of his career.

But Calhoun has been building to this since he went without a home run for the season’s first 23 games. He’s posted five home runs in his last 11 games, which is tied for the MLB lead since May 8.

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) looks up at his solo home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
He scored seven runs but he also posted 11 RBI in the homestand. Attached to that is a five-game streak with at least one RBI, which is the third-longest streak of Calhoun’s career. He’s had streaks of eight and six.

Just in the month of May, Calhoun is among American League leaders in home runs (tied for seventh with five), extra-base hits (tied for eighth with eight), total bases (tied for ninth with 34), and RBI (tied for 10th with 12).

Kole Calhoun

Kole Calhoun

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) reacts after Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (not pictured) doubles in three runs in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Kole Calhoun

Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases to score on a double by Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis Garcia

Now that Calhoun is on the road and the Rangers are facing the Astros, his production could keep rolling. Why?

Calhoun has played 14 games at Minute Maid Park since the start of 2019. His hitting slash is .345/.393/.764/1.157, and has seven home runs and 13 RBI. The only player with more home runs at Minute Maid Park in that same span doesn’t play baseball anymore — former Mariners infielder Kyle Seager, who happens to be the brother of current Rangers shortstop Corey Seager.

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) looks up at his solo home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
