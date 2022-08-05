Skip to main content

Rams' Matthew Stafford 'Thrower's Elbow': Change of Power for Dallas Cowboys and NFC?

Yes, the Rams' competition in the NFC - from the Cards and Niners in their own division to the Dallas Cowboys and others - is paying attention.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been limited in training camp this week after dealing with pain in his elbow resulting from an in-season injury.

Stafford underwent a procedure to relieve that pain following the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February that held him out of OTAs and minicamp this spring.

Now it appears that the root of Stafford's issue has been determined, with Stafford reportedly suffering from tendinitis, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“My understanding, this elbow issue – which actually cropped up in the spring – is described to me as bad tendinitis,” Rapoport said. “It is a tendon issue in his throwing elbow and a little bit of a procedure, not a surgery, but a procedure – more of a PRP-type deal – in the offseason to try to manage it. Did not get to a place where he really needs it to be. I think long-term, everyone in LA thinks this is going to be fine. I don’t sense any stress about it.”

Some are calling it "Thrower's Elbow,'' apparently rare for a QB but recognized more in the baseball world.

As a result of his ongoing issue, the Rams and head coach Sean McVay have elected to hold Stafford out of team activities for the remainder of training camp, with the goal for Stafford to be 100-percent healthy by the time the regular season begins.

“Don’t expect him to do anything in these team settings for this block or the next three days, next week,” McVay said. “This is part of the plan that we feel is in his best interest. … That’s the plan we think is best right now.”

Luckily for the Rams, Stafford is a seasoned veteran and has a substantial grasp of the playbook and the personnel on the roster.

But there is the flip side. The DFW native is a 34-year-old, and maybe approaching a time when recovery isn't as quick and easy as it once was.

And yes, the Rams' competition in the NFC - from the Niners in their own division to the Dallas Cowboys and others - is paying attention. Indeed, Dallas plays at the Rams early in this regular season, Oct. 9 in Week 5.

The Rams will kick off their first pre-season game on Saturday, August 13 against the Chargers in Los Angeles. ... and Stafford will be a spectator ... with the Rams hoping he isn't left watching for too long.

