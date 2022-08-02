Did Rams QB Matthew Stafford Suffer Injury Setback?

Matthew Stafford's injury status continues to be the one of the most watched storylines at Los Angles Rams' training camp.

Stafford is in the final stages of his recovery from an offseason procedure to repair an elbow injury he dealt with throughout the end of last season, including during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning run.

And while he had progressed well through the first few days of camp, Stafford apparently suffered a slight setback at Monday's practice, forcing the Rams to limit his workload on the field.

“We lessened Matthew’s workload today,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday. “Really, when we look at it, we’ve got five weeks until September 8th. He’s still feeling a little bit of pain. He could push through it. You guys have been out here, he’s been throwing and competing in team settings. We felt like the smart thing was, let’s really just take it a week at a time.”

So how limited was the Rams captain? Fairly significantly.

However, according to McVay, the decision to limit Stafford was more of a conservative precaution, rather than a necessity.

“He ended up getting about 40 to 50 throws in individual,” McVay said. “We didn’t take part in the team activities and that’s really more a result of he’s got so much experience. The most important thing is for him feeling good and healthy on September 8th. We could certainly push and he could really grind through this, but that’s not the goal with somebody like him. It’s not something that we’re concerned about. We just want to be really smart with somebody that is as important as our quarterback is and as experienced as he is to be able to put together a plan that we feel like is in his best interest and in our team’s best interest.”

Stafford will take the field once again on Tuesday for the Rams' next practice.

