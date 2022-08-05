Skip to main content

Cowboys React to NFL Mandated Guardian Caps: Controversial Change

Cowboys fan-favorite lineman, Isaac Alarcón, has adjusted to wearing the cap, which he described as, "not too heavy."

NFL training camps have a new and controversial piece of equipment. The league is requiring certain position groups from all 32 teams to wear 'Guardian Caps' for the first 14 training camp practices. The caps are padded shells placed over the players’ helmets to help curb head injuries as teams ramp up their activity in preparation for the 2022 season.

As offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends have donned the caps in practices, questions have stemmed from wearing a protective device that won’t be worn during actual games. Some resistance to the change around the league stems from concerns that the protective padding is actually causing players to use their helmets more than usual, which could cause more problems when the caps are removed. 

One of the league's most respected defensive ends, J.J. Watt, voiced his criticism

“I mean, I think you know what I think of the Guardian Caps we’re wearing,” Watt said at Arizona Cardinals camp. “You feel like a bobblehead. Like you’re gonna fall over. I’ll probably get fined for this.” 

The intent is to minimize the high number of concussions that are sustained early on in training camp, according to NFL statistics. The protective caps reduce the severity of impact if one player is wearing it by 10 percent, and by 20 percent if two players are wearing them.

"People say that the caps are the best for us, so we just trust them," Alarcón told CowboysSI's Mike Fisher in an exclusive interview at training camp. 

While players across the league grow accustomed to the caps, everyone can agree that taking steps to reduce concussions is important. Players will be encouraged but not required to wear the caps after the second preseason game. The Cowboys look to upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kick off 2022 ... and hope that no one plays like a bobblehead

