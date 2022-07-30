Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Guardian Cap Use a Concern for Watt, Saleh Early in Training Camp

Jets coach Robert Saleh and Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt have voiced criticism regarding the league’s use of “Guardian Caps” over helmets in training camp this summer.

The caps, which are soft shells that go over the players’ helmets, are designed to curb head injuries as teams ramp up their activity in preparation for the 2022 season.

Offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends are all required to wear the Guardian Caps through the second week of the preseason.

While the league’s intentions regarding the caps are based in safety protocols, both Saleh and Watt believe that the protective shells will have the opposite effect.

“I think the spirit of it all is really good,” Saleh said when speaking to reporters on Saturday.

“It’s got great benefits … but I do think there’s a balance in everything, right? Too much of anything is a bad thing. I do think because of the soft blow, it’s kind of lending the players to use their heads a little bit more. I do think the first time when they take it off—anybody who has played football knows the first time you take your helmet off or you hit with the helmet or you have a collision—there’s a shock. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I do think that if you’re waiting until the first game for that shock to happen … I don’t know, time will tell. It’s just interesting with those Guardian Caps and what exactly are we trying to accomplish,” Saleh continued.

J.J. Watt voiced similar concerns when speaking with reporters at Cardinals camp.

“I mean, I think you know what I think of the Guardian Caps we’re wearing,” Watt said.

“You feel like a bobblehead. Like you’re gonna fall over. I’ll probably get fined for this,” Watt continued.

The NFL determined that the protective caps reduce the severity of impact if one player is wearing it by 10%, and by 20% if two players are wearing them. With safety findings so clear, Watt was unsure why the league would only mandate the caps for a short time in training camp.

“But not in the games. So let’s keep it safe sometimes. I don’t know, whatever,” Watt said.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) follows through on a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
MLB

Aaron Judge Becomes Second Fastest Player to Reach 200 HRs

The Yankees outfielder also became the team’s first player to hit 42 home runs before the month of August.

By Madison Williams4 minutes ago
Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta warms up in the on deck circle.
MLB

Rays Trading for Diamondbacks OF David Peralta, per Report

Tampa Bay is adding some left-handed power to its lineup.

By Daniel Chavkin10 minutes ago
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Jayson Tatum Refuses to Let Campers Score on Him

Various kids tried to score or block the Celtics forward, but no one had any luck against the 6’8” star.

By Madison Williams43 minutes ago
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass during practice at Buffalo’s training camp.
NFL

Bills Camp Gets Heated After QB Josh Allen Was Bumped

A scuffle broke out after the star signal-caller was hit after the whistle.

By Zach Koons55 minutes ago
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball in a game vs. Minnesota.
NFL

Jerry Jones: Zeke Elliott ‘Has to Be the Focus’ in Run Game

Dallas leaned on both Elliott and Tony Pollard last season.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field.
Play
College Football

Report: DWI, Weapons Charges Dropped Against Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith

The Aggies wide receiver avoided charges stemming from a July 20 arrest.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
Andy Murray reacts to a point during his second round match against John Isner at Wimbledon 2022.
Tennis

Murray Addresses Why He’s Donating 100% of His Prize Money

The three-time Grand Slam champion is playing at the Citi Open this week, and the tournament announced they would match his earnings for donation.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Lehigh s Richard Young runs for yardage in the first half against Palmetto Ridge at Lehigh on Friday, October, 22, 2021. Lehigh won.
Play
College Football

New Alabama Commit Young Trying to Flip Notre Dame’s Keeley

The Crimson Tide running back is hoping to get the edge rusher to come to Tuscaloosa.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago