Guardian Cap Use a Concern for Watt, Saleh Early in Training Camp

Jets coach Robert Saleh and Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt have voiced criticism regarding the league’s use of “Guardian Caps” over helmets in training camp this summer.

The caps, which are soft shells that go over the players’ helmets, are designed to curb head injuries as teams ramp up their activity in preparation for the 2022 season.

Offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends are all required to wear the Guardian Caps through the second week of the preseason.

While the league’s intentions regarding the caps are based in safety protocols, both Saleh and Watt believe that the protective shells will have the opposite effect.

“I think the spirit of it all is really good,” Saleh said when speaking to reporters on Saturday.

“It’s got great benefits … but I do think there’s a balance in everything, right? Too much of anything is a bad thing. I do think because of the soft blow, it’s kind of lending the players to use their heads a little bit more. I do think the first time when they take it off—anybody who has played football knows the first time you take your helmet off or you hit with the helmet or you have a collision—there’s a shock.

“I do think that if you’re waiting until the first game for that shock to happen … I don’t know, time will tell. It’s just interesting with those Guardian Caps and what exactly are we trying to accomplish,” Saleh continued.

J.J. Watt voiced similar concerns when speaking with reporters at Cardinals camp.

“I mean, I think you know what I think of the Guardian Caps we’re wearing,” Watt said.

“You feel like a bobblehead. Like you’re gonna fall over. I’ll probably get fined for this,” Watt continued.

The NFL determined that the protective caps reduce the severity of impact if one player is wearing it by 10%, and by 20% if two players are wearing them. With safety findings so clear, Watt was unsure why the league would only mandate the caps for a short time in training camp.

“But not in the games. So let’s keep it safe sometimes. I don’t know, whatever,” Watt said.

