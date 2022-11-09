The relentless pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. continues for the Dallas Cowboys.

There is Sunday's game on the road against the struggling Green Bay Packers (3-6) to be concerned with, but not even the renewal of that rivalry can silence the buzz between the Cowboys and Beckham.

First, the public recruitment started on Twitter, with both current and former players taking to social media to voice their desire for OBJ to join them in Dallas. Edge rusher Micah Parsons started it all by quote-tweeting a photo of Beckham in a Cowboys uniform. ... which then prompted Ex-Cowboy Dez Bryant to chime in.

Parsons has taken his recruitment to another level, speaking about it with the media Wednesday inside the Star.

"He wants to play, and he wants to win games. ..." Parsons said, "So if you want to come and win games, come on. Come win games over here. Help us get to that (Super) bowl that you want. I want it."

Parsons joined running back Ezekiel Elliott in speaking about Parsons in front of the media on this day. Both believe that Beckham will make for a great addition to the team in their pursuit of capturing the Cowboys' first Lombardi Trophy in 26 years.

And another Cowboys figure, the legendary Michael Irvin, may be part of the power of the entire movement coming to the fore. And what does he say about it all?

“Odell is built to be in Dallas,'' Irvin said. "He’s been wanting to play in Dallas for a long time. I believe (the Cowboys) do have the upper hand right now ...

"It'll definitely be Dallas ... (with) that opportunity.''

