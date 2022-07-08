Micah is getting where he wants to do - and getting there fast.

FRISCO - We continue to ask the question: Is there anything Micah Parsons cannot do?

The rookie season of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Parsons was something just short of miraculous. Parsons wasn't just the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year, but in legitimate Defensive Player of the Year conversations all season as well. Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award, but Parsons came second in voting and received more nominations than Aaron Donald.

He's considered the best linebacker in the NFL already ...

And in addition to hitting baseballs and buckets, now we can see that he's also pretty much the fastest - and one of the fastest players maybe at any position.

The scene is agent David Mulgheta’s Pros Week event in Austin. Parsons, Arizona linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Atlanta cornerback Casey Hayward are among the attendees who decided to have some fast fun.

And Micah was as fast as any of 'em.

The rookie phenom fell just 1.5 sacks shy of the rookie sack record with 13 sacks. Additionally, Parsons boasted the highest pass rush grade in the league and forced three fumbles. Parsons displayed his pass-rushing versatility as well, harassing opposing quarterbacks from both the edge and as a linebacker.

Versatility is definitely a way to describe Parsons. Outside of his innate ability to terrorize signal callers, Parsons was incredible as an off-ball linebacker as well.

With 84 tackles and 20 tackles for a loss, Parsons was a force roaming and hitting at linebacker as well. He flew to the ball with blazing speed and consistently closed on ball carriers in a flash.

Yes. Speed.

The skill, stats and abilities are all there, but Parsons has the determination to be even better. When talking about his goals for sacks this season, Parsons didn't state an aspiration for anything other than incredible

"Yeah, 15's like the minimum. 15's what I wanna hit," Parsons said of his goals for 2022. "But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record."

Additionally, Parsons is now talking up the idea of the Micah/Trevon Diggs team matching the Rams' defensive duo of Aaron Donald/Jalen Ramsey.

It's heady stuff.

Parsons certainly has the makings of the NFL's best linebacker, and looks to improve even more going forward while cementing his legacy with Dallas.

And it seems like he's getting there ... fast.

