Micah Parsons is HOW Fast? WATCH Dallas Cowboys LB Speed Race
FRISCO - We continue to ask the question: Is there anything Micah Parsons cannot do?
The rookie season of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Parsons was something just short of miraculous. Parsons wasn't just the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year, but in legitimate Defensive Player of the Year conversations all season as well. Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award, but Parsons came second in voting and received more nominations than Aaron Donald.
He's considered the best linebacker in the NFL already ...
And in addition to hitting baseballs and buckets, now we can see that he's also pretty much the fastest - and one of the fastest players maybe at any position.
The scene is agent David Mulgheta’s Pros Week event in Austin. Parsons, Arizona linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Atlanta cornerback Casey Hayward are among the attendees who decided to have some fast fun.
And Micah was as fast as any of 'em.
The rookie phenom fell just 1.5 sacks shy of the rookie sack record with 13 sacks. Additionally, Parsons boasted the highest pass rush grade in the league and forced three fumbles. Parsons displayed his pass-rushing versatility as well, harassing opposing quarterbacks from both the edge and as a linebacker.
Versatility is definitely a way to describe Parsons. Outside of his innate ability to terrorize signal callers, Parsons was incredible as an off-ball linebacker as well.
With 84 tackles and 20 tackles for a loss, Parsons was a force roaming and hitting at linebacker as well. He flew to the ball with blazing speed and consistently closed on ball carriers in a flash.
Yes. Speed.
Looking Forward: Cowboys Game-by-Game Predictions - And Final Record
The Dallas Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record during the 2021-2022 NFL season, but fell to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.
Cowboys Courtship: Wait, Dallas Was How Close to Signing Von Miller?!
New York conflicts, Mavs' promising No. 3, Cowboys' teaser, future-over-present for Rangers and a pricey weekend in Las Vegas, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Cowboys Critique: Little Aaiden Diggs Rips RB Ezekiel Elliott
Aaiden Diggs had no issue admonishing Elliott for his play on the field.
The skill, stats and abilities are all there, but Parsons has the determination to be even better. When talking about his goals for sacks this season, Parsons didn't state an aspiration for anything other than incredible
"Yeah, 15's like the minimum. 15's what I wanna hit," Parsons said of his goals for 2022. "But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record."
Additionally, Parsons is now talking up the idea of the Micah/Trevon Diggs team matching the Rams' defensive duo of Aaron Donald/Jalen Ramsey.
It's heady stuff.
Parsons certainly has the makings of the NFL's best linebacker, and looks to improve even more going forward while cementing his legacy with Dallas.
And it seems like he's getting there ... fast.
