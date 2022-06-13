“Man F that!! Warriors sign me to a 10-day contract!!!” Parsons tweeted. “I can put up better numbers in them minutes than this!!”

DALLAS - When it comes to the Golden State Warriors, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have no room to talk.

But that doesn't mean fellow DFW citizen Micah Parsons can't rep North Texas by doing some yapping.

Micah's latest athletic success coming in a good showing in the Dallas Cowboys' Home Run Derby for charity - "This MF the best athlete in the world!'' tweeted teammate Jourdan Lewis - the star linebacker is ready to take on another sport.

“Man F that!! Warriors sign me to a 10-day contract!!!” Parsons tweeted. “I can put up better numbers in them minutes than this!!”

Parsons' poke is specifically aimed at the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, who outside of assorted antics that should have him collecting numerous technical fouls has had a miserable NBA Finals.

Green - who along with his antics did help the Warriors top the Mavs in the West Finals - was a failure again offensively in Game 4 on Friday, though thanks to teammate Steph Curry, the Warriors did win over the Boston Celtics to even the NBA Finals at two wins each. The series continues on Monday in San Francisco, at which time maybe Green will accomplish more than he had when Parsons tweeted his frustration with the long-time defensive star's performance when the TV broadcast showed a graphic detailing that Green had accumulated more fouls than points in the series.

Green finished Game 4 with two points, nine rebounds and eight assists. In four games he's scored just 17 points and is 6-for-26 from the field in the series.

So, could Micah - the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl leader of the Cowboys - really "put up better numbers'' on the hardcourt? An account of his prowess at Harrisburg High in Pennsylvania notes, "After enduring a quiet offensive stretch to begin the new year, Parsons has poured in double digits in each of the Cougars' past five games. Most recently, he hit the game-winner as part of a season-high 25-point effort in a 75-74 win over Carlisle on Tuesday.''

“I just played my role,” Parsons said then as a 6-3, 235-pound prep center. “I would get putbacks, grab rebounds, do a little bit of work down low.”

So, in addition to being a star running back and defensive end in high school, and then becoming an All-American at Penn State, and now "hitting home runs'' for the Cowboys, Micah was a high school version of Draymond Green - with double-digit scoring thrown in.

