Micah Parsons says relationship with Mike McCarthy is thriving
Micah Parsons was one of the biggest headlines throughout the offseason after holding out of OTAs, but he eventually showed up to the Dallas Cowboys' mandatory minicamp.
Despite his brief absence, his relationship with the coaching staff is better than ever.
Parsons recently discussed his relationship with head coach Mike McCarthy and had nothing but praise for the man he's played for the past three years.
"Oh man, me and coach McCarthy are super well," Parsons said, via DallasCowboys.com. "We met for an hour or so just the other week. I don't think people understand just how much more McCarthy is invested in me in becoming a leader and how he thinks I value the team and where we're headed.
"I think McCarthy is really good and I really value our conversations and our relationship growing more as he's been here. And I think that's very powerful to me."
Parsons, who was drafted with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has never recorded fewer than 13 sacks in a single season.
The 25-year-old former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been named to the Pro Bowl and received All-Pro honors in each of his first three seasons in the league.
He enters his fourth year with 213 tackles, 40.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and one interception.
Parsons held out of OTAs as he seeks a new deal but has said he's willing to wait. If he can continue to play at an All-Pro level and blossom into the leader Coach McCarthy is looking for, he could all but guarantee he gets his wish of being the "highest-paid non-quarterback" in the NFL.
Parsons will be able to show his leadership skills during training camp in Oxnard, California, which begins the week of July 22 and runs through August 22.