Micah Parsons expects to be NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback
Micah Parsons is in line to be one of the NFL's highest-paid players.
The Dallas Cowboys' star pass rusher is under contract with the team through the 2025 season, after Dallas picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.
Parsons skipped the team's voluntary workouts this offseason in favor of individualized training, which he has done in the past, but he showed up to Cowboys mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.
While a blockbuster deal is waiting in the wings, Parsons is willing to be patient.
“I’m patient. Patient is a virtue,” Parsons said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m waiting my turn. Let CeeDee go get whatever. Let Dak get whatever.”
Parsons is slated for a $2.989 million base salary this season.
When Parsons finally signs his deal, he expects to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. After Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson reset the market with an annual average of $35 million in his new deal, Parsons thinks the number could be at $40 million a year when his time comes.
"This market is going to just jump up, and the cap goes up again next year," Parsons said. "They’re talking about these contracts might for a high-caliber player might be up to $40 million by then."
This is where his patience would pay off.
Parsons, who was drafted with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has never recorded fewer than 13 sacks in a single season.
The 25-year-old former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been named to the Pro Bowl and received All-Pro honors in each of his first three seasons in the league.
He enters his fourth year with 213 tackles, 40.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, and one interception.