Micah Parsons committed to Cowboys; would only consider one other team
Micah Parsons has often made headlines since joining the Dallas Cowboys as a first-round pick in 2021. Whether it's his insane play on the field or his unapologetic openness, he's always good for a quote.
He proved that when he went all-in on CeeDee Lamb's contract situation, saying if he were the wideout's agent, he would ensure Lamb got $36 million per season.
Parsons also has his own contract situation to consider since he's entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. Dallas picked up the fifth-year option on that contract but Parsons knows he will make much more — even saying he expects to be the highest-paid non-quarterback.
Having said that, don't expect Parsons to try and force his way to the open market. The star pass-rusher recently spoke with the Dallas media and said he wants to stay in Big D.
Parsons believes his legacy should stick with one team and avoid bouncing around. He added that there is one team he could play for, and to the surprise of Philly fans, it's not the Eagles.
Micah Parsons hands Eagles fans a bowl of onions with Steelers claim
A native of Harrisburg, PA, Parsons has been seen at Philadelphia 76ers games often and fans have convinced themselves he wants to leave Dallas for his hometown team. That's apparently not the case as Parsons said the Steelers are enticing due to the presence of Mike Tomlin.
It might seem unrealistic for a current coach to be with the same team as Parson's career winds down, but that could be true with the wildly consistent Steelers. Tomlin has been the head coach in Pittsburgh since 2007 and has one Super Bowl ring.
He also has a record of 173-100-2 and has never had a losing season as a head coach.
The important thing to remember is that Parsons has no intention of leaving. Even if he did, the Eagles would be left standing awkwardly by themselves should they attempt to court him.